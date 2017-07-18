Lennox Launches Amazon Alexa-Compatible Smart Thermostat

Thermostats keep getting smarter and the new Amazon Alexa-compatible iComfort E30 from Lennox Industries bundles in myriad of intelligent features. The thermostat adjusts according to a predefined schedule, like most other smart thermostats, but what’s really innovative is its ability to adapt to your lifestyle on the fly.

For starters, you can issue voice commands to the stat to change its settings. These commands can be sent to any brand of HVAC system, including Lennox’s own iHarmony Zoning Systems, which gives you the ability to divide your house into four distinct heating and cooling zones. The temperature of each zone can be monitored from a one 7-inch HD color touchscreen.

The iComfort E30’s Feels Like feature takes into account indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity levels to make your home feel exactly like you want.

Using the GPS on your smartphone, the iComfort E30’s Smart Away mode can detect when your family is away to automatically set the thermostat to an energy-saving mode. When it senses that you’re close to home, the thermostat resets to its comfort mode.

Another useful feature is the E30’s Allergen Defender. When high levels of pollutants or allergens are detected, the stat automatically activates the HVAC system’s fan to keep the home’s air cleaner.

The iComfort E30 will even send an alert to your HVAC service company automatically should it detect a potential problem.

“As today’s families find their daily routines becoming anything but routine, the versatility of the iComfort E30 delivers flexibility, comfort, savings, and peace of mind,” says Sweta Hari, energy efficiency expert at Lennox. “Families need products that will adapt with their busy lives, and Lennox is continuing to design versatile products that can help homeowners save money and stay comfortable without having to think about it.”

The Lennox iComfort E30 smart thermostat carries a suggested retail price of $360.