Home Air Purifier Boasts Wi-Fi and Provides Real-Time Reading of Outdoor Air Pollution

Who know a home air purifier could be so smart … or so stylish? Blueair’s Sense+ air purifier features advanced air purification technology, plus the ability to communicate via Wi-Fi. This means you can control the settings of the unit from your smartphone—from anywhere, as long as there’s Wi-Fi service. That’s definitely a departure from the way people have historically used air purifiers, which involved zero interaction after plugging in the unit.

Ok, so Wi-Fi enabled control is a unique twist, but what’s the benefit of being able to control the unit from your smartphone, if you don’t know when it’s appropriate to adjust its settings? Here’s where the Blueair Friend app and Blue Aware air quality monitor come into play. Sold separately, the air quality monitor monitors the air purity of your home 24/7 and feeds this information to the app. This will enable you to make logical decisions about how fast to run the air purifier’s fan, for example.

Recently, Blueair added another level of monitoring, enabling you to make even smarter choices about how you control the air purifier. Called Air View, the new free digital service reports to your smartphone the outdoor air hazards based on your address. For kicks I punched in the name of my home town. A view of the gas station (yes, there’s just one) on the main street populated my computer screen along with little pieces of particulates floating in the air—benzene, hydrocarbons, exhaust particles, and carbon monoxide were some of them. It looked like a lot of pollution, but when I clicked on the summary of the situation, the report was “Good” air quality. If the outdoor pollution level had been “Bad” and I owned a Sense+ air purifier, I could crank it up to rid any of bad air that could potentially be entering my home.

Air View uses data from monitoring station s all over the world, Blueair says, and the measured results are continually updated. The street view of the service is generated by Google Street View.

Combined, the Wi-Fi access, indoor air quality monitor, and now Air View service makes the Sense+ one smart, efficient, and effective home air purifier. Available in a rainbow of colors—Graphite Black, Leaf Green, Midnight Blue, Polar White, Ruby Red, and Warm Gray– it’s also complementary to a home’s interior design.

The Blueair Sense+ air purifier and Blueair Aware Indoor Air Quality Monitor retail for $450-$499 and $199, respectively.