Complete Home Monitoring from a One-Inch Cube

Changes in your home’s environment can be your first indication that something wrong may be amiss. A drastic drop in temperature could mean that the furnace is out; high humidity might signal a potential break in the water line. Start-up company Ubiqweus Inc. hopes to relieve some of the anxiety you might feel when you leave your house unattended over an extended period of time by developing simple, affordable, cube-shape sensors that monitor several conditions of your home environment and push a notification to your mobile device if something is out of whack.

The Kickstarter campaign features the first four models of the qBiq, including qBiq Temp (for measuring and monitoring temperature), qBiq Feel (for measuring and monitoring humidity), qBiq Glow (for measuring and monitoring light intensity), and qBiq Move (for measuring and monitoring motion).

Nothing’s More Important Than Keeping Your Home Safe for Your Family Security is one of the most popular electronic amenities for the smart home. Whether your system is programmed by a professional or you go it alone by using DIY home security products, a well-planned system can ensure peace of mind. Our 14 point checklist will help determine if your house is a strong candidate for a professional security system. Get the checklist!



“IoT is often built directly into devices, like internet-connected thermostats, cars, and even toasters, but what if you could turn any object or surface into an IoT device with that functionality but without any complexity and high cost? The qBiq is a disruptive IoT device because it’s easy-to-use, affordable, and it can be used almost anywhere or for anything,” says Sean Stephens, co-founder, Ubiqweus Inc. “With qBiq, anyone can monitor and access real-time data from any object in their home or office, or keep tabs on elements in their indoor and outdoor environments with ease.”

Small, energy-efficient and mobile, the qBiq is compact enough to be attached and re-attached to any surface, but large enough to be seen. With extensive battery life, the sensor transmits data on any object or space continually for more than six months depending on usage, and is fully rechargeable via a USB connection to any computer, solar-based charger, or wall socket.

Each qBiq has a unique QR code and website address that collects and displays datasets, providing real-time information that’s accessible and shareable.

Key Features of the qBiq include:

Wi-Fi-enabled, sensor-based IoT device that measures and records data

One-inch cubic body

Real-time transfer and analysis of data

A lightweight, durable, stylish shell

Unique QR code and website address for each device

Open source functionality

Rechargeable battery via USB connection

Minimum six-month battery life

The qBiq pricing starts at approximately $30 per unit.