Electronic House

Main navigation

Home Energy Management

A Roomba for Your Garden: Solar-Powered Robot “Pulls” Weeds

Tertill solar-powered and weatherproof robot weeds your garden every day.

Leave a Comment

robot

Yanking weeds from a garden is a chore that keeps me busy all summer long. I love how the flower beds look when I’m done rooting around in the soil extracting the weeds. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long. The weeds are usually back within a few days.

This is why I was so excited to learn about a robot that can do some of the backbreaking weeding for me. Created by roboticist Joe Jones – inventor of the Roomba – the Tertill from Franklin Robotics is designed to live in your garden and take care of the weeding, come rain or shine.

In a similar fashion to how a Roomba vacuums a floor, the Tertill uses design elements and a variety of sensors to patrols the garden daily, avoiding plants and obstacles while looking for weeds to eliminate.

Tertill has a very simple method: weeds are short, plants are tall. A plant tall enough to touch the front of Tertill’s shell activates a sensor that makes the robot turn away. A plant short enough to pass under Tertill’s shell, though, activates a different sensor that turns on the weed cutter.

Because Tertill’s approach is height-based, put one of the provided plant collars around short plants until they are tall enough for Tertill to recognize. When Tertill approaches the collar, it will recognize it and turn away.

Tertill gets its power from the sun. When there is sunlight—even on cloudy days—Tertill’s solar cell converts the light into electricity. The robot stores the energy in a battery. You don’t need to charge or replace Tertill’s battery. Tertill uses its stored power intelligently—during cloudy stretches, when less power is available, it patrols for weeds less often. Tertill is more aggressive during periods with more sun.

And here’s another reason to check it out: Because Tertill cuts weeds daily, you won’t need to douse your garden with chemical herbicides to keep the weeds under control. It’s a safer more effective method, not to mention better for your back.

Unfortunately, you may have to wait until next year to get your hands on this robotic weed cutter. Tertill is currently raising funds on Kickstarter and is expected to be available May 2018.

What Steps Can You Take To Reduce Your Electricity Bills?

Energy management isn’t just about turning the heat or AC up and down. It’s a total package–a total smart home package. There are a number of smart home devices and settings that can contribute to your total energy savings. And those savings compound when you integrate the functions of these devices together.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE professional energy management evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *