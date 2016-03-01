8 High-Tech Ways to Save Water

Did you know that the average American uses 100 gallons of water a day at home? In the face of water shortages in California, the southwest, and even the normally wet northeast, that is a lot of agua literally flowing down the drain.

The really good news is that there are some very cool home technologies that can make a big dent in your water usage and your water bills. And dare we say some of these water-saving technologies are brilliant.

The areas ripest for savings in the home include landscape and lawn irrigation, showers, and toilets–not necessarily in that order. Toilets are actually the number one water user in most homes. For home fixtures like showers, bathroom faucets, and toilets, look for an Energy Star-like WaterSense label. These means water savings are 20 percent greater than from the average product in that class. Many dishwashers and washing machines now go easy on water as well.

Here’s a look at some other innovative water-savings options for your smart home:

See Ya, Sprinkler; Hello Savings Deluge

Do people in parched and water challenged areas like California have to give up their gardens and lawns? “It is absolutely possible for the average California resident to reduce outdoor water consumption by 25 percent or more without having to give up the plants, trees, and gardens that add so much to our lives,” says Anthony LaFetra, president of irrigation systems company Rain Bird.

Irrigation systems aren’t just sprinkler heads drenching lawns. Today they’re often automated systems that feed plants at the roots, underground, with drip irrigation.

A smart irrigation system can realize 30 percent to 65 percent water savings over traditional timer-based systems, although they can cost about 15 percent to 50 percent more. Smart systems like Rain Bird’s ESP-SMTe system and Hunter’s SolarSync use weather stations that measure outdoor conditions like rainfall temperature, solar radiation, and evapotranspiration to determine when a lawn or garden needs watering and how much.

Rainwater: The New Collecting Fad

You can also save big by collecting and storing your own water. A host of systems collect rainwater that can then be used by manual or automatic irrigation systems. You can use the old rain barrel trick, have an underground tank or cistern installed, or be creative with other water storage solutions.

Rainwater Harvest Systems can provide a 700-gallon tank for about $2,800 and offers manual or sensor-based control for another $600. Rainwater Management Solutions’ RMS 200 even features a Vortex system to remove debris like leaves. The Vortex spins out debris so it won’t clog your rainwater collection system or pollute that precious water for your garden or lawn. The filter is typically installed in the underground piping system to direct debris to the storm water system and divert up to 95 percent of clean rainwater to an underground storage tank.

Go with the Shower Flow

Low-flow is the name of the water conservation game in showers and bathroom faucets, with the WaterSense label signifying showerheads that use 2 gallons per minute (gpm) or less. Thanks to new innovations, low-flow fixtures no longer mean a compromise in flow rates and quality, though.

Kohler’s Awaken B90 hand shower ($50), for example, comes with an Eco-Boost button to switch between low-flow 2 gpm and super-low 1.5 gpm. Worried about flow? Kohler’s Katalyst technology, meanwhile, uses air induction to create more force, make bigger drops so you feel wetter, and retain heat. Look for a new a 1.5-gpm Exhale showerhead that also uses air induction. For those who still want a deluge, Rainheads also come with the Katalyst technology.

We’ve all done it: run the water in the bath or shower until it gets warm, while wasting about 2 to 5 gallons of the good stuff by doing so. You can turn any showerhead into a semi-smart one with a $30 ShowerStart TSV (Thermostatic Shutoff Valve) from Evolve that senses the warm water’s final, blessed arrival and then lowers the flow to a trickle.

Recirculation is Hot

Even better than smart valves may be hot water recirculation systems like those from D’mand Kontrols and Enovative, which empty the cold water in pipes back into a tank and deliver warm, fresh water to a sink or shower on demand. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab says a household could save 3,000 gallons of water at each point of use by using an on-demand recirculation pump. You just press a button when you enter the bath and when you’re ready to wash the warm stuff is there. Figure on pricing of about $500 to $1,000, depending on home and system requirements.

Flush with Savings

No article on saving water in the home would be complete without coverage of that sacred porcelain basin, the toilet. There are plenty of dual-flush toilet options available, which use 1.6 gallons per flush for solids and less for liquids, but you don’t have to go that route. You can save water and answer nature’s call in style with Toto’s 1-gallon-per-flush tanks and its high-tech Washlet add-on. Washlet can warm the seat, give you a cleansing rinse and air dry, and comes with all sorts or deodorizers and memory settings for your time on the throne. Toto’s Carlyle II 1G Ultra High Efficiency Toilet ($974) can be paired with an entry-level Washlet ($599). Yes, higher-end Washlets are also available.

Gray Is the New/Old Water

If you’re really serious about attacking your wasteful water use, how about re-using “graywater” drained from the shower and sink to flush the toilet and for irrigation? Nexus eWater’s systems are being employed by homebuilder KB Home. The systems filter and disinfect the water for re-use and can even reuse the heat from warm water waste pipes to help heat fresh water in a tank. And guess what? It comes with an app to check system status and usage information. Nexus eWater says its systems can save homeowners as much as $200 a month in water and utility bills. The water recycler retails at around $6,000, while the heater costs about $2,000.

Attacking Leaks with Smart Systems

Finally, leaks can be your biggest problem. There are a host of systems promoted by emerging smart home manufacturers such as SmartThings, Insteon, FIBARO, Wally, and Quirky, for starters. Many of these sensors simply sit on the floor and alert you via your smartphone should they detect moisture or water. Flood Master has little pucks that do the same. In-line sensors from Water Hero measure the flow rates to detect leaks. Costs range in the few hundreds.

The Cadillac of water automation, leak detection, and damage prevention, however, may be the Leak Defense System, which fits into the water main with a thermodynamic sensor that measures the flow of water and can stop the flow if a major leak or plumbing break occurs. It can alert you to long flows, and ties to a security system to shut off the water, if needed, when the house is in away mode. It can be activated by a garage door opener, and its own mobile app is coming next year. Prices range from $1,600 to $3,000.

Before you waste another precious drop of H2O, consider investing in one or a few of these smart systems. They’re good for your wallet, the environment, and may help you become more aware of how, when, and why you’re using water.