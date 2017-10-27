Just in Time for Halloween: How to Vanquish Vampire Power That Leaks Electricity

Are your nights filled with dread because of the steady bump in the night of your electric bill? If you’re looking to get a more peaceful night’s sleep by saving some money on your electricity bill here are a few ways to stop common electronic ghouls from bumping up your energy bill this month.

Get Rid of ‘Vampires’ — If you are looking to stop your bills from creeping up this month, it’s time to extinguish the little green lights that linger from the transformers plugged into your power strips and outlets. Even though they might be hooked up to devices that are off, they still suck the life from your power outlet. An easy way to manage this is to either unplug them or to put them on a power strip and switch the strip off at night. Computer Standby Power Will ‘Rise Again’ — You may not know it, but when you shut down your computer it may not be all the way off. Computers of all types often put themselves on standby when you shut them down, often to run updates or other tasks. An easy way to stop these zombie power drainers is to hook up your personal computer and its accessories, like printers, scanners and monitors, to a power strip. Then set the updates and scans to a more reasonable time. This allows you — with a single flick of switch or press of a button — to stop the power at the source, saving you money while you sleep. Beware of Energy ‘Goblins’ — As the holiday season nears, many of us are out shopping for new electronics and appliances. It’s important to be on the lookout for energy gobbling trolls! Look for the Energy Star label and examine the energy efficiency stats on a device. Maybe your “gift” for the holidays is the gift of energy savings.