Electronic House

Main navigation

Home Energy Management

Savant Unveils Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Enabled Smart Thermostat 

Smart thermostat integrates a touchscreen that can be used to set the temperature and launch home automation commands.

Leave a Comment

smart thermostat

Thermostats have come a long way—they look better, do more, and are easier than ever to program. With the introduction of its Multi-STAT thermostat, Savant joins the smart thermostat contingency with an elegant multipurpose solution complete with a built-in color touchscreen.

The Multi-STAT provides homeowners with convenient access to Savant Scenes (which launch commands to multiple smart devices in a home) with a finger swipe of the color touchscreen. This feature provides them instant access to numerous automation events in conjunction with climate control such as lighting, entertainment and others. The Multi-STAT’s user interface is identical to the premium glass touchscreen found in Savant’s award-winning Pro Remote and will deliver easy and intuitive access to the smart home functionality that simplifies daily life. For added convenience, all of the Multi-STAT’s features can be accessed remotely via mobile devices using the Savant Pro 8 App.

The Savant Multi-STAT is compatible with both standard and heat pump-based HVAC systems, is configurable for either Fahrenheit or Celsius, and can be connected to a wide variety of indoor and outdoor temperature sensors, slab sensors and humidity sensors. Users can take advantage of Savant’s HVAC scheduler, as well as climate related notifications to their mobile device, tailoring all of these settings to best suit their lifestyle. The Savant Multi-STAT can be deployed stand alone or in combination with the Savant Climate platform to provide up to 48 zones of expansion.

“Our objective with the Savant Multi-STAT was to provide homeowners with an attractive multipurpose device that could combine advanced climate features with convenient access to smart home functionality,” stated Savant CEO Robert Madonna. “By leveraging the touch screen capabilities of the Savant Pro Remote within the Multi-STAT, we have created a décor-friendly climate control solution that redefines the category.”

The Savant Multi-STAT is expected to ship later this year for $520.

Smart Home Planning Guide

Want your shades lowered? Do it in seconds from a smartphone. Not sure if you locked the door when you left the house or left the garage door open? Again, it’s as easy as pressing a button on your smartphone.

Our FREE comprehensive Smart Home Planning Guide helps you plan what features best suit your needs.

Get Your FREE Planning Guide Today!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *