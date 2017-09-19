Savant Unveils Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Enabled Smart Thermostat 

Thermostats have come a long way—they look better, do more, and are easier than ever to program. With the introduction of its Multi-STAT thermostat, Savant joins the smart thermostat contingency with an elegant multipurpose solution complete with a built-in color touchscreen.

The Multi-STAT provides homeowners with convenient access to Savant Scenes (which launch commands to multiple smart devices in a home) with a finger swipe of the color touchscreen. This feature provides them instant access to numerous automation events in conjunction with climate control such as lighting, entertainment and others. The Multi-STAT’s user interface is identical to the premium glass touchscreen found in Savant’s award-winning Pro Remote and will deliver easy and intuitive access to the smart home functionality that simplifies daily life. For added convenience, all of the Multi-STAT’s features can be accessed remotely via mobile devices using the Savant Pro 8 App.

The Savant Multi-STAT is compatible with both standard and heat pump-based HVAC systems, is configurable for either Fahrenheit or Celsius, and can be connected to a wide variety of indoor and outdoor temperature sensors, slab sensors and humidity sensors. Users can take advantage of Savant’s HVAC scheduler, as well as climate related notifications to their mobile device, tailoring all of these settings to best suit their lifestyle. The Savant Multi-STAT can be deployed stand alone or in combination with the Savant Climate platform to provide up to 48 zones of expansion.

“Our objective with the Savant Multi-STAT was to provide homeowners with an attractive multipurpose device that could combine advanced climate features with convenient access to smart home functionality,” stated Savant CEO Robert Madonna. “By leveraging the touch screen capabilities of the Savant Pro Remote within the Multi-STAT, we have created a décor-friendly climate control solution that redefines the category.”

The Savant Multi-STAT is expected to ship later this year for $520.