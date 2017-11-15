4 Great Smart Home Black Friday Deals

November is here and that means Black Friday is just around the corner. If history is an indicator, Black Friday will likely bring some incredible deals in the area of home energy management devices. So, for the more practical shoppers out there, why not stock up on smart home Christmas gifts for friends and family and maybe even for yourself. If you’re looking to upgrade your home energy management here are some products to buy on sale on Black Friday.

Smart Thermostat – The Nest Learning Thermostat ($279) and the new lower cost Nest Thermostat E ($169) are great gifts for any tech-savvy friend or family member looking take their first step to a greener home. With built-in learning, a smart thermostat is the gift that keeps on giving. Recipients will enjoy lower energy bills for years to come. It’s a prime candidate for a Black Friday pickup.

Smart Slow Cooker — A perfect candidate for the chef in your family is the smart slow cooker (or more familiarly known by the trademarked Crock-Pot brand name). With a simple set up, these units, which are made by multiple manufacturers, and allow the chef to set the exact time to start and to stop, and can be controlled and monitored via an app. The family never has to wait for the food to be done again. Smart Slow Cooker with WeMo range from $150 to $225.

Smart Lightbulbs — A great grab for anyone looking to make a quick improvement in their home is a pack of smart lightbulbs. They are a fun way to change up the lighting color and temperature in any room especially in entertainment or dining rooms. Look to grab the Philips Hue White and Color pack if it goes on sale from its standard $150.

Voice Control – Christmas 2017 will likely go down as the year of voice control. The Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show (with Alexa) have the name recognition and marketshare, but other viable options come from Google (Google Home with Google Assistant); Apple HomePod (with Siri); and Samsung Bixby. Sonos has recently embedded Alexa is its Sonos One speaker. The price ranges vary, as does the interoperability. The odds of finding a voice control device that works with every smart home device in your home will be rare, if not downright impossible. Keep your eyes open for Black Friday deals from all of these brands.