3 Unique Ways to Use Your Nest Thermostat

By now everyone has heard about the Nest Learning Thermostat and the new Nest Thermostat E. Maybe you’re wondering if these smart home products are worth having in your home. Indeed, Nest thermostats offer a variety of cool features that definitely offers some awesome benefits. So with that in mind, here are three cool uses for a Nest smart home thermostat.

Clothes Freshener . The Nest Learning Thermostat can actually help keep your clothes fresh when you’re not home. Have you ever had to throw a load in the dryer before heading off to work and missed out on the feeling of putting on fresh clothes right out of the dryer? Through a partnership with Whirlpool Appliances, your Nest will refresh your finished load of laundry right before you get home by activating the clothes dryer using Nest’s geo-fencing technology. In addition, it can stop a load of laundry from running during peak energy hours so you don’t pay top dollar for those clean clothes. Emergency Response. Using its advanced sensor system, a Nest Learning Thermostat can alert you or the fire department if there is a house fire. Through a partnership with the Australian LED bulb startup company LIFX, Nest can be set to turn the lights in your home red–or any other color for that matter–when it senses “danger” in your home. In addition, if you use an IFTTT (If This Then That) chain of commands, you can set the Nest to text your neighbors if a fire is detected in your home. Home Arrival Temperature. Everyone wants their home to be nice and warm in winter (or cool in summer) when they first step in the door after a long day of work. Using its algorithms that learn your routine behavior, along with partnerships from Jawbone, Chamberlain, Liftmaster and others, a Nest can set the perfect temperature for your usual home arrival time. Likewise, it can do the same activation before you get out of bed.