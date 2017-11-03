3 Little-Known Reasons to Invest in Motorized Blinds

When you are thinking about modernizing your home to an environmentally friendly smart home, often one of the least-talked-about features is motorized blinds. But these overlooked and underutilized products aren’t just for improving the life of a tech-savvy homeowner; they offer several additional benefits.

Saves Money on Your Cooling Bill. The sun, especially during the summer, can cause your home to feel like an oven and the only way to counter the slow heat build up is to run your air conditioner all day. Manually operated blinds can help block out the sun and heat, but who has the time to micro manage their shades over the day, especially when you’re away at work. Instead, most modern motorized shades can be easily programmed to sense heat and lower automatically. You end up saving money on your energy bill; not to mention, protect the artwork and furniture upholstery from fading. Related: Other ways to save on your utility bills. Improved Security. Thieves have been known to scout out their targets before a burglary. Take charge by deterring them from gaining that information by setting your motorized shades to close when you aren’t around. Better yet, schedule them to move up and down randomly throughout the day to make you empty house look as though it is occupied. Another safety benefit afforded by motorized window treatments: Because they operate without the use of traditional cords, they eliminate the risk of children or pets to getting tangled up. Related: Other ways to beef up your home security Supplemental Lighting. You might be inclined to keep motorized blinds shut most of the time for safety, privacy, and energy management. But opening them has its benefits, too. Natural light from the sun can supplement your home’s artificial lighting. You can use natural light to illuminate your home instead of relying solely on lamps and other fixtures. This can minimize electricity use—a money saver. In many cases, natural light adds to the beauty of your home. Related: Other ways to conserve electricity through smarter use of your home’s lighting.