3 Competitors of Tesla Powerwall

When Italian conglomerate Enel announced its intention this week to spend $250 million to acquire EnerNOC, an energy storage company, it emphasized that more large industrial manufacturers are seeing home energy as perhaps the next major trend. Of course, the biggest giant in the home battery market is Tesla with the Tesla Powerwall, but this there are several competitors. If you’re looking for a home power storage unit other than the Powerwall, here are three major competitors.

LG Chem’s RESU — This is widely regarded as the closest competitor to the Tesla Powerwall, and through a partnership with solar panel company SunRun, LG Chem was able to bring it to the United States. Boasting five different models divided into two different voltage options, it gives the buyer a huge amount of options to fit their needs. Mercedes Battery — Mercedes recently partnered with the smart home/security installation powerhouse Vivint to sell its own version of a home battery system. In an attempt to further set itself apart from competitors, Mercedes launched another partnership company with Vivint Smart Home designed to monitor the energy loads automatically. Although it is set to compete with Tesla in in terms of price, the major issue with the Mercedes solution is the need for multiple units to match the power output of a single Tesla Powerwall, which means requires much more space than the wall-mounted Tesla Powerwall 2. BMW — While other major car manufacturers are primarily focusing on EV charging stations for vehicles, BMW is moving into whole-home batteries. Although the company hasn’t released anyting to the public yet, it is working on 22kWh and a 33kWh versions of its batteries, which is greater than the 6kWh Tesla Powerwall 2. The BMW model is designed to supply a home with enough power for a whole day, according to Business Insider. (The average U.S. home consumption in a day is 30kWh.)