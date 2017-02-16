Yamaha YAS-706 MusicCast Sound Bar Supports Surround Sound and Multi-room Audio

Do you listen to music in only one room, or do you kick back with your favorite tunes in several areas in and around your house? Maybe you do a little of both, which means you need an audio system that’s versatile enough to facilitate for modes of music listening. Yamaha’s new YAS-706 sound bar ($999.95) with wireless subwoofer delivers breathtaking sound performance for a surround-sound system, along with the convenience and versatility of MusicCast wireless multiroom audio streaming.

The YAS-706 is optimized to provide a clear, detailed and enveloping listening experience for TV and movie watchers, and is equally adept at reproducing music, delivering crisp highs, well-balanced mids and impactful bass that authentically recreates studio and live concert listening experiences.

Measuring less than three inches tall, the sound bar fits neatly in front of TVs without blocking the screen image and can be rotated for wall-mounting, presenting a low-profile in either orientation.

Through MusicCast, you can stream music from mobile devices and computers, as well as from services such as Pandora, Spotify and Napster (formerly Rhapsody). Additionally, the system allows access to external sources – such as a TV set-top box connected by HDMI – so that the sound or music from the TV can be heard on MusicCast devices in other rooms.

With control provided by a simple iOS or Android smartphone or tablet app, MusicCast delivers music to supporting speakers and A/V products throughout the house over a Wi-Fi network. The family of Yamaha MusicCast products includes A/V receivers, amps, and preamps, other sound bars and compact wireless speakers.

“The Yamaha YAS-706 sound bar is an important new addition to the MusicCast line and the perfect way for a customer to get started with a MusicCast whole home audio system,” says Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Its phenomenal sound quality upgrades a typical ‘night in front of the TV’ to an amazing ‘night at the movies’ in your own home, while its powerful streaming capabilities make it easy to play your favorite music through it right from your smartphone. And with MusicCast, you can add wireless speakers in other rooms and listen to everything throughout your home, even your TV sound.”

In addition to Wi-Fi, the YAS-706 has built-in support for Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay. When the Bluetooth connection is used as an input to the sound bar, the sound can be redistributed to other MusicCast speakers throughout the home. Alternatively, the Bluetooth connection can be set up to output audio, allowing it to stream to Bluetooth headphones, which can be convenient for late-night viewing without disturbing others in the home.

The center of the sound bar features separate amps for treble, midrange, and bass supported by two midrange drivers, two built-in subwoofers and four tweeters. Depending on how it is mounted (wall or tabletop), the sound bar automatically determines which set of tweeters to activate for the best listening experience. The amp and driver design produces a full range of sound with exceptionally realistic clarity and presence. The subwoofer drivers inside the sound bar work in conjunction with the wireless subwoofer to produce deep, chest-thumping bass.

The YAS-706 employs Yamaha proprietary AIR SURROUND XTREME technology, using signal processing to simulate 7.1-channel surround and rear surround effects. The YAS-706 also supports both Dolby and DTS surround sound technologies, including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-Master Audio.

The sound bar offers two HDMI 2.0 inputs, with HDCP 2.2 content protection, allowing video signals including 4K Ultra HD with high dynamic range (HDR) to pass through to the display from an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player or 4K media streamer. The use of HDMI connections assures the surround processors maximize multichannel sound performance, unlike sound bars with only an optical input that may receive a signal down-mixed to stereo from a TV output.