Where to Hide Your Speakers? Put Them Above The Ceiling Tiles - Electronic House

A new audio product from Revolution Acoustics has made it possible to install completely hidden audio sources in suspended ceilings. The patent-pending Ubiqui-T360, an innovative ceiling tile mounting system for the SSP6 Multiducer, brings the company’s constant-SPL planar wave audio technology to any drop ceiling, with no change in the visible appearance of the ceiling. The Ubiqui-T360 mount attaches in less than two minutes by a professional to an existing ceiling tile, after which an SSP6 Multiducer unit is screwed into place. Once installed, each speaker provides 360 degree coverage of up to 1,200 square feet, with power handling of up to 150 watts (400 watts instantaneous peak). All you see is the ceiling tile; the speaker remains completely concealed.

“With our new product, whole-home audio can really mean the whole home,” says Revolution Acoustics CEO Bob Katz. “The Ubiqui-T360 brings our revolutionary sonic quality to basements, home theaters, play rooms and workout rooms while providing an unmatched value proposition. We provide more uniform coverage, with constant SPL and frequency response, using far fewer speakers than you would need with traditional point-source ceiling speakers.”

The Ubiqui-T360 panel is sized to fit within 2’ x 2’ or 2’ x 4’ and metric equivalent sized ceiling panels and does not require any tools for installation.

If that’s not crafty enough, Revolution Acoustics offers a speaker that resembles a pendant light. The patent pending Pendant360 is designed for indoor or outdoor use and provides 360 degree, immersive audio. The Pendant360 may also be mounted horizontally, enabling installation on poles or other open-wall structures.

“The Pendant360 is the only pendant speaker on the market that gives you consistent sound quality and frequency response no matter where you are standing or sitting,” says Katz, “and its small footprint and flat, paintable surface allows it to disappear into its surroundings.

Each Pendant360 unit measures only 13.8” x 13.8” x 0.6”.