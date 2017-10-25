Vintage Hifi: Are Vacuum Tube Amplifiers the Key to Sonic Perfection?

Over the past 10 years we have seen the return to all things vintage, and this trend doesn’t seem to be fading—and it hasn’t been overlooked by the audio world. Vinyl record players have seen a resurgence, and throngs of people are flocking to this technology because of its vintage “cool factor” and sonic benefit. A lot of people love the sound of analog records, but their love for vintage audio stops there. Most people don’t consider another vintage audio technology from the past – vacuum tube amplifiers. These amplifiers were created in the early 20th century for various applications such as military radar, radio transmissions, television transmitters, guitar amplifiers, and eventually, audio amplifiers.

Why Buy a Tube Amplifier

There are multiple reasons to consider a tube amplifier the next time you’re in the market for a new amplifier. First, tube amplifiers have a much simpler design than their transistor counterparts. A lot of tube amplifiers use high quality point-to-point wiring, and many don’t even have circuit boards (which can muddy the signal as its amplified if they’re aren’t implemented carefully).

It can be argued that a lot of tube amplifiers sound more natural and realistic because of the rich and warm sound that the tubes impart onto audio signals going through it. People commonly associate this as altering the audio signal negatively, but this warmth is a slight distortion that is being created as the signal is being amplified.

Even though a slight distortion is added to the signal, this doesn’t mean the music isn’t still very transparent and faithful to the original signal. It is something you need to hear in person to appreciate. This distortion adds a realistic character to music. It sounds more like the music is being played in your living room as opposed to being reproduced through a stereo.

Musicians commonly use tube amplifiers because of the amazing sound it helps their instruments produce. Tube amplifiers are still commonly found in guitar amplifiers. Most guitarists won’t use anything else.

Lastly, there is a cool factor to tube amplifiers. The retro look of tube amplifiers, and the glow that they create can add ambiance and a conversation piece to any room. So, the next time you’re looking to upgrade your stereo, why not consider a tube amplifier? It might just be music to your ears.

Popular Tube Amplifier Manufacturers