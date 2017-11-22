Top 5 AV Receivers That Will Bring Your Movies to Life

You might think it’s not possible to get a “true” home cinema experience from an AV receiver, but you should take another look at the latest collection of receivers being produced today. You will likely be pleasantly surprised with what they have to offer.

Related: AV receivers vs. soundbars

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Neural:X

They’re chock-full with practical features that are actually useful, such as the latest surround sound formats, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS Neural:X, so you can enjoy true movie theater sound at home. Having the ability to decode a movie studio sound mix is worthless without process powering, and that is why most high-quality AV receivers are using advanced digital-to-analog converters (DACs) from companies such as ESS to ensure that the digital audio signal is being processed with the upmost care to preserve the fine nuances of each movie soundtrack.

Amplification

The amplification segment of AV receivers used to be one of its weakest points, but not anymore. Top manufacturers have taken cues from the hi-fi world and have introduced studio grade components into some of the latest AV receivers, such as toroidal transformers and high-current capacitors to help create the raw power your home cinema needs to bring your movie to life. They’re going a step further to ensure that the delicate audio signal is routed through the receiver via the shortest signal path to help maintain signal integrity, while taking into consideration ways to minimize the audio signal from becoming degraded by other electrical components it might come across. The meticulous audio engineering that is going into modern AV receivers is light-years ahead of what it used to be.

4K Ultra HD

Of course, none of this cinematic audio magic matters if you can’t see the movie in the way the director intended. That is why the best modern AV receivers are 4K Ultra HD compatible – so your television or projectors resolution is four times greater than Full HD. 4K Ultra HD high-quality receivers support HDCP 2.2 pass-through, so you can enjoy the visual benefits of high dynamic range from your projector or television. High dynamic range helps add a further layer of realism to movies and comes in several different formats such as HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision.

AV receivers used to be seen as a sacrifice to separate home cinema components, but not anymore. Meticulous engineering and redesign has helped greatly reduce the shortfalls of AV receivers from the past. Innovation has brought about positive change to this category of home cinema products. Premium AV receivers are now full of features that help you enjoy a true cinematic experience at home. Below is a current list of the top 5 AV receivers available today.