Top 10 Budget Speakers for Audiophiles

Speakers come in all shapes and sizes and vary in price drastically depending on the manufacturer. There is a perception that you need to spend a lot of money to get the best sound quality.

However, it is a misconception that more expensive products equate to better sound quality. While more expensive speakers may deliver additional sonic purity and can reproduce a truer rendering of the music they’re being fed, these differences are incremental once you reach a certain level of speaker.

You will also see some speaker manufacturers marketing exotic materials in their speakers. Exotic materials can help render the tiniest details and nuances in a music track, but a well-engineered speaker using modestly priced quality components can yield 90 percent of the sound quality of the more expensive speakers.

As for the remaining 10 percent? The majority of listeners will not be able to detect most of the sound quality differences between a $5,000 pair of speakers and a $10,000 pair of speakers.

When it comes to spending that much money, it usually comes down to preference and/or mining out the micro-nuances of a recording as opposed to a significant jump in sound quality. Of course, this doesn’t mean that $10,000 speakers have no place in the market. At the end of the day, it comes down to what sounds best to you. But for those who don’t have $10,000 just lying around the house, we have put together a list of speakers that will bring you closer to sonic nirvana at a price that won’t break the bank.

Bowers & Wilkins 685 S2 $699.98

Paradigm Monitor 7 v7 $898.00 paradigm.com