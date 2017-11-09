Top 10 Best Looking Bookshelf Speakers 

By Kevin Gallucci

Odds are you have owned a pair of bookshelf speakers at one point in your life. Most people invested in their first pair of bookshelf speakers at an early age for their bedroom stereo system. Often these stereos weren’t of the highest quality, but I’m sure they still sounded great to you, because that stereo and its bookshelf speakers represented an escape into your favorite music. I remember my first stereo was an Aiwa system, and that stereo got endless hours of use as I was discovering music. In hindsight, the sound quality wasn’t that great, but I didn’t care, because those speakers fostered my lifelong love for music.

Low-quality bookshelf speakers can often look rather mundane in appearance, often resembling a particle board square with two drivers on the front. This design doesn’t often inspire a good feeling when you look at them. If you purchase high-quality speakers, you have options when it comes to appearance, so it is worth spending the time to buy a pair that you will enjoy looking at for a while. You may even want to buy a pair to show off to your friends and family, or a pair that simply makes your significant other happy to not have a hideous pair of speakers poised somewhere in the living room.

For whatever reason you’re seeking out a good looking pair of bookshelf speakers, there is an ample variety of styles and designs to choose from nowadays. They come in all shapes and sizes and are made from a diverse variety of quality materials. Long gone are the days when you might have considered a bookshelf speaker as a sonic compromise. New driver technology and speaker designs have made bookshelf speakers sound much larger than ever before, so it is possible now to choose speakers that go with your room instead of overpower it. Keeping in mind that design is subjective, below you will find our picks for the top 10 most aesthetically pleasing bookshelf speakers under $10,000.

Bowers & Wilkins 805 D3 – $6,000 Bowers-Wilkins.com Dynaudio Confidence C1 Platinum – $8,750 Dynaudio.com Totem Acoustic Sky – $1,850 TotemAcoustic.com PMC Fact.3 – $9,500 PMC-Speakers.com Sonus Faber Olympica I – $6,500 SonusFaber.com Paradigm Persona B – $7,000 Paradigm.com Focal Sopra N°1 – $8,999 Focal.com Revel Ultima2 Gem2 – $9,998 RevelSpeakers.com Kef Audio Reference I – $8,000 Kef.com Monitor Audio PL100 II – $5,795 MonitorAudio.com