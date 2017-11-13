Take Amazon Alexa On the Go with Ultimate Ears Speakers

Amazon’s Alexa momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and in the past year we have seen the launch of dozens of new products featuring the voice control platform. Ultimate Ears has just launched its two newest portable speakers called the Blast and Megablast. These innovative portable speakers can utilize a Wi-Fi connection to use any of Alexas 25,000-plus skills, including playing music from iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and Amazon Music.

Ultimate Ears also plans to add voice control for other Internet streaming sites such as Pandora and Deezer in the future. No matter what music service you enjoy, you can always listen to it by connecting to these speakers via Bluetooth. While you won’t be able to use Alexa to control the music, you will still be able to listen to whatever music you want to on the go.“With BLAST and MEGABLAST, we brought together everything that our fans loved about our Bluetooth speakers — amazing sound quality, waterproof, ready-for-anything design — and upped the ante with Wi-Fi and far-field voice recognition with Amazon Alexa,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “And with a battery life of up to 12 hours for BLAST and 16 hours for MEGABLAST, you can take these portable speakers everywhere and enjoy great sound all day.”

The Blast and Megablast both utilize a 360-degree sound design to give you the best outdoor sound possible. The Megablast takes the sound quality a step further – it’s capable of producing 93 dBC by using two 25mm tweeters, two 55mm active drivers, and two 85mm x 50mm passive radiators. The choice of including two tweeters should help elevate the sound quality of the Megablast and help it standout against other portable Bluetooth speakers. A tweeter is necessary to help any speaker fully render high notes, but to my knowledge, it’s relatively rare to find a portable battery powered speaker that utilizes tweeters.

The Blast and Megablast retail for $229.99 and $299.99, respectively.