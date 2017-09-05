Stylish New Subwoofers Add Visual Interest to a Sound System

Subwoofers have suffered for too long. Traditionally designed as a nondescript black box, they’ve been stuffed into corners and hidden behind furniture. Origin Acoustics is breaking free from the unsightly subwoofer stereotype by introducing a new line of atylish freestanding subwoofers. The Deep subwoofer collection features four models that smoothly blend the performance qualities necessary for augmenting low frequencies of both music and cinema sound, according to the company—and make a visual statement.

The single driver models have 8-, 10- and 12-inch aluminum drivers with accompanying passive radiators. They are driven by 300, 600 and 1,000 watts of Class D power, respectively.

A dual 12-inch version with two active drivers and 1,200 watts of power rounds out the collection.

Onboard DSP allows for a single band of EQ to be parametrically adjusted via a Bluetooth connected app on the phone, Origin explains. Adjustments include frequency, level and bandwidth.

There are four, user adjustable, presets to save the EQ curves once they have been finalized. An auto EQ function is also included in the app using the phone’s microphone to adjust for a specific listening position.

“In order to impress the listener, a subwoofer needs to walk a fine line,” says Mike Hopkins, Origin’s director of product development. “It must be able to hit you in the chest in an action scene from a movie and still be able to reproduce the subtle harmonics in an acoustic jazz performance. The Deep subs excel in both situations.”

During the development process, the team was focused on a unique look and feel, Hopkins says. Unlike the majority of subwoofers that reside in a non-descript black box, the Deep subs’ cabinet is completely wrapped in a woven cloth with an aluminum top and short aluminum legs to suspend the cabinet off the floor.

An optional aesthetic choice will offer a slatted, wooden grille for a warmer persona in the right environment. Last year Origin also showcased style in its loudspeaker designs, when it debuted architectural speakers that were the result of a collaboration with Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen.

The Deep subs will be available later this year, ranging from $650 to $2,000.