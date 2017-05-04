Star Wars Day: Celebrate with a Darth Vader Portable Bluetooth Speaker

“May the 4th be with you,” on Star Wars Day. Today, May 4th, has become symbolic of all things Star Wars, so what better way for a fan to celebrate than to invest in some iconic Star Wars memorabilia. Available for $192.70 from The Fowndry is a Darth Vader Portable Bluetooth speaker.

Officially licenced and near life size, the speaker boasts a built-in subwoofer. It pairs with any Bluetooth device for a seamless and wireless experience. But if you prefer to be plugged in, this speaker also comes with an AUX cable for wired devices.

In addition to playing your favorite tunes in stereo, the speaker allows you to make hands-free phone calls. When Darth Vader’s eyes glow red, you know your connected.

Alongside adding a piece of iconic merchandise to your home, the Darth Vader Speaker also offers a rechargeable battery for up to 5 hours of wireless playback. Not to mention that this super cool device is also portable, and can become the perfect travel companion, even if it’s far, far away.

The speaker offers a high-quality finish and out of this world experience, while Darth Vader speaks to you when switched on.

Check out these other Star Wars inspired speakers:

Star Wars Li-B18.FXv6 Death Star Bluetooth Speaker

Wirelessly steam music up to 30 feet

Speaker lights up when in use

Answer and end calls via speakerphone

Star Wars Bluetooth Stormtrooper Speaker

5W speaker with a built in rechargeable battery

Comes with a USB cable included

Connects to devices via Bluetooth and has an audio-in socket

Star Wars R2D2 Bluetooth Speakerphone

Listen to music or take callsPairs with Bluetooth-enabled devices (2.1)

On/off button on the front conserves battery

Plays movie sound clips when the device is switched on, when pairing is completed, and when turned off