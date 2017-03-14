Spotify Ready to Release Hi-Fi Music Streaming Service

Spotify could soon become the music service of choice for audiophiles, with the company reportedly planning a high-resolution music service that will service lossless audio files.

That’s according to some leaked screenshots which have shown up on Twitter over the last few days, with the new service reportedly dubbed “Spotify Hi-Fi.”

High-resolution audio is something consumers have been craving, especially those with high-end audio equipment. Until now, Spotify hasn’t been able to justify the extra costs associated with streaming lossless audio. That’s because most people enjoy Spotify on mobile devices, and a 3.5mm headphone jack wasn’t quite up to the task of working with lossless audio files.

Now that the 3.5mm headphone jack is finally on its last legs, with Apple ditching it in favor of the lightning port and Motorola replacing it with USB-C, the infrastructure is finally in place for consumers to enjoy lossless audio on their phones.

Spotify has yet to officially confirm its Spotify Hi-Fi service, although Twitter users have reported that they have been met with pop-ups offering them the chance to upgrade to the new service.

Spotify’s late entry into the lossless audio marketplace won’t do too much to hurt its chance of success.

So far, Tidal has been the most prominent high-resolution music streaming service, but despite the fanfare it has been unable to sign users up en masse – the company has even been criticized for wildly inflating its subscriber numbers.

It’s not just consumers who are demanding access to high-resolution music; the recording companies are also falling in love with the idea. The world’s largest record company, Universal Music Group, recently committed to the MQA format, which is one of the most recognizable formats for delivering lossless quality audio.

Some users have reported different pricing strategies being considered by Spotify for its new high-resolution music service, with the company reportedly planning to charge users anywhere between $5 or $10 more for lossless audio.

That would put Spotify’s service roughly in-line with Tidal HiFi, which costs $19.99 a month.

