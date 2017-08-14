Electronic House

Main navigation


Audio

Smart Salt Shaker Features Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, Mood Lighting, and Amazon Alexa

Dress up your dinner table with Bluetooth speaker-enabled SMALT interactive salt shaker that dispenses salt per your voice command.

Leave a Comment

Bluetooth speaker

Herb & Body today introduced SMALT, the world’s first interactive centerpiece and smart salt dispenser designed to enhance the dining experience.  With its stylish design, built-in mood-lighting and a Bluetooth speaker to play music, SMALT helps set the perfect ambiance.

SMALT, as a smart dispenser, dispenses measured amounts of salt either manually or via “shake,” “pinch” or “pour” gestures using its companion app for IOS and Android.  Users can also dispense salt via Amazon Alexa integration, making it the perfect tool for those monitoring their salt consumption.  The Indiegogo campaign (https://igg.me/at/mysmalt), which has a funding goal of $25,000 USD, features limited Early Bird specials of $99 USD (50% off retail) and several other rewards for early backers.

 

With SMALT, consumers have two ways to control its powerful color-changing mood light and amazing sound – either directly from the device’s interactive interface/LCD screen, or via the SMALT companion app, making it a unique, all-in-one interactive centerpiece.  SMALT comes with rechargeable batteries that last up to four hours and features Bluetooth 4.0 technology to allow users to easily stream their favorite music – both indoors and outdoors.

SMALT’s metering mechanism allows users to easily dispense the desired amount of salt with a simple press of a button, placing the exact amount in a small, removable tray at the bottom of the device.  Using the companion app, users can also make intuitive hand gestures with their smartphone to dispense salt, from shaking their phone to shake salt out of SMALT, to pinching the screen of their phone to dispense a pinch of salt.  When paired with Alexa, consumers can use simple voice commands like, “Alexa dispense half a teaspoon of salt.”

 

“One of the most basic human needs is the need for belongingness. For centuries, one of the ways we have fulfilled this need is by gathering around the dinner table, a place where we connect, appreciate and feel appreciated,” says Bipan Singh, founder, Herb and Body.  “SMALT is our effort to further enhance this experience – all with the important benefit of watching your salt intake.”

Want your music to move with you?

If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *