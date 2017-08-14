Smart Salt Shaker Features Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, Mood Lighting, and Amazon Alexa

Herb & Body today introduced SMALT, the world’s first interactive centerpiece and smart salt dispenser designed to enhance the dining experience. With its stylish design, built-in mood-lighting and a Bluetooth speaker to play music, SMALT helps set the perfect ambiance.

SMALT, as a smart dispenser, dispenses measured amounts of salt either manually or via “shake,” “pinch” or “pour” gestures using its companion app for IOS and Android. Users can also dispense salt via Amazon Alexa integration, making it the perfect tool for those monitoring their salt consumption. The Indiegogo campaign (https://igg.me/at/mysmalt), which has a funding goal of $25,000 USD, features limited Early Bird specials of $99 USD (50% off retail) and several other rewards for early backers.

With SMALT, consumers have two ways to control its powerful color-changing mood light and amazing sound – either directly from the device’s interactive interface/LCD screen, or via the SMALT companion app, making it a unique, all-in-one interactive centerpiece. SMALT comes with rechargeable batteries that last up to four hours and features Bluetooth 4.0 technology to allow users to easily stream their favorite music – both indoors and outdoors.

SMALT’s metering mechanism allows users to easily dispense the desired amount of salt with a simple press of a button, placing the exact amount in a small, removable tray at the bottom of the device. Using the companion app, users can also make intuitive hand gestures with their smartphone to dispense salt, from shaking their phone to shake salt out of SMALT, to pinching the screen of their phone to dispense a pinch of salt. When paired with Alexa, consumers can use simple voice commands like, “Alexa dispense half a teaspoon of salt.”

“One of the most basic human needs is the need for belongingness. For centuries, one of the ways we have fulfilled this need is by gathering around the dinner table, a place where we connect, appreciate and feel appreciated,” says Bipan Singh, founder, Herb and Body. “SMALT is our effort to further enhance this experience – all with the important benefit of watching your salt intake.”