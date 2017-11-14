Sanus Accessories Complement Sonos One & Sonos PLAY:1, PLAY:3 Powered Speakers

Looking for a way to mount your Sonos speakers? Sanus offers a couple of solutions: its new Wireless Speaker Stand and Wireless Speaker Wall Mount.

Designed to augment the new Sonos One powered smart speaker, as well as the company’s PLAY:1 and PLAY:3 powered speakers, the latest products from Sanus let you place Sonos products in non-traditional locations.

“Our goal was to find a way to safely, yet discreetly attach the Sonos One to our mount without a screw insert. Our product development team came up with several concepts, but the one we all fell in love with was InvisiGrip,” states Mark Plummer, senior product manager, Sanus.

“It securely wraps around the speaker and essentially disappears as it blends in with the speaker, making sure the beautiful aesthetic and awesome acoustics of the Sonos One are preserved.”

Sanus Stands for Sonos Facilitate Speaker Integration

Sanus says the Wireless Speaker Stand securely holds speakers at the recommended height for voice-activated interactions and the best possible soundstage dispersion. The 34-inch stand is said to promote even bass response throughout a home space regardless of where listeners sit.

The Wireless Speaker Wall Mount is an on-wall speaker integration solution that enables the speakers to mount on wall surfaces that include drywall, wood studs and concrete.

The Wireless Speaker Wall Mount installs into rooms such as bathrooms, kitchens and home entry ways and provides provisions for tilt and swivel. It keeps them safe and in a prime listening position.

Sanus points out the Wireless Speaker Wall Mount complements the voice control capabilities built into the Sonos One, and like the Wireless Speaker Stand, it utilizes InvisiGrip to securely hold Sonos powered speakers in place.

Both products setup and install within 15 minutes and are UL certified. They provide a mounting solution that befits the design of most homes.