Russound Adds to 70-Volt to Outdoor Speaker Line

Over the past year or so, Russound has been at the forefront of bringing commercial 70-volt/100-volt technologies into the residential market. The latest 70-volt/100-volt, 8-ohm loudspeaker from Russound is its newly announced AW4-LS-BR outdoor loudspeaker.

Charlie Porritt, CEO, Russound, says the newly introduced AW4-LS-BR landscape loudspeaker is designed to meet the many requirements of residential and light-commercial applications.

“Our commercial streaming system is designed to be an outstanding, reliable performer, especially outdoors where it sometimes can be a challenge to create a satisfying soundscape in a large area,” says Porritt. “But with our new landscape speakers, facilities managers and homeowners alike can enjoy exceptional audio year round, even in the most challenging weather conditions.”

Russound’s Landscape Speaker Is Made for the Great Outdoors

Utilizing an industrial design that helps the speaker blend into landscape settings, the AW4-LS-BR installs into environments that include gardens, atriums and outdoor dining areas.

Addressing the speaker’s sound quality, the company says its new speaker is engineered to produce detailed audio, while withstanding any number of weather conditions.

Tip for using 70-volt outdoor speakers: Amplifiers designed to drive typical, low impedance speakers (4, 6 or 8 Ohms) are constant current devices. The current delivered depends upon the impedance of the speaker load, but in order to make the system work properly with lots of speakers connected, you have to use series or series/parallel wiring arrangements and devices that maintain at least a minimum impedance load. If you don’t and the impedance drops too low, the amplifier will eventually overheat and (hopefully) protect itself, or worse. However, if you choose an amplifier designed to drive a 70 volt line (or put a transformer on the output of a low impedance amplifier) and attach a matching transformer to each speaker, you create a constant voltage system that’s isolated from the combined speaker load impedance. In other words, you’ve eliminated impedance matching concerns. All you’ve have to do is ensure the amp can deliver the wattage needed to drive the connected speakers.

Aiding the installation process, Russound points out the two-way AW4-LS-BR features 1/2-inch NPS/NPT male connections, and a “color stabilized” composite construction that resists chips, dents, peeling and color fading.

Installation options include 360-degree rotation and 120-degree vertical direction adjustment that features 60-degrees upward and 60-degrees of downward movement to direct sound towards’ property owners’ listening areas.

An integrated tap switch that allows you to easily select the wattage setting needed for a particular installation.

The AW4-LS-BR carries a retail price of $279.