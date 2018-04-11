Pioneer Elite A/V Receiver Delivers Immersive Audio on a Budget

You want Dolby Atmos or DTS:X surround-sound for your media room. You also want to be able to distribute music to speakers throughout the house. You might be tempted to buy two different products to handle these tasks. But before you pull out your checkbook, know that there are products that can deliver both features from one unit.

An example of this multi-faceted entertainment solution is the Pioneer Elite VSX-LX103 A/V receiver. Recently introduced, and priced at an affordable $599, it can be configured as a 5.2.2 receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio capabilities, with an amplifier section rated to produce 170 watts per channel into a 6-ohm load with one channel driven.

The power can also be configured to direct power via its Powered Zone 2 outputs, allowing homeowners to enjoy a second zone of audio by simply connecting a set of loudspeakers.

The receiver’s HDMI connectivity supports UltraHD 4K pass-through, along with HDCP 2.2 copyright protection, 4K at 60Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), high dynamic range (HDR), and wide color gamuts (WCG).

The Elite VSX-LX103 is also capable of upscaling HD content (1080p) to UltraHD 4K levels.

Proprietary features include Pioneer’s Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration System (MCACC) that creates, “the ideal acoustic environment via the receiver’s custom microphone so that the system automatically compensates for differences in speaker size, level and distance, and [it] equalizes the response.”

It also includes Pioneer’s Phase Control to compensate for the phase lag between the subwoofer and the main-channel speakers by improving the audio synchronization that the company says helps to “achieve a clearer reproduction of sound in the middle and high frequencies.”

Pioneer Elite VSX-LX103 Additional Features