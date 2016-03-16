Outdoor Speakers to Plant in Your Backyard

Origin Acoustics, maker of higher-end architectural and outdoor speakers, is rolling out a more affordable line of outdoor audio under the new AcoustaScape brand. AcoustaScape is “an efficient entry-level system designed to give medium-sized outdoor environments wide dispersion sound coverage,” says Origin CEO Jeremy Burkhardt.

Burkhardt explains that AcoustaScape’s “building-block approach” to outside music is “unique to Origin.”AcoustaScape is anchored by the 8-Ohm AS41 Hi-Fi Landscape Audio System, comprising four 4-inch enclosed satellite speakers and an 8-inch in-ground subwoofer that all blend into the landscape. The entire system supports up to eight speakers (AS4SAT extension speakers are sold in pairs) for coverage of up to 2,500 square feet.

“I think many people will start with four and want other ‘outdoor zones’ for more music,” he says. “It’s like a house.”

AcoustaScape’s two-way satellite speakers deliver a wide dispersion and require no separate amplifier. They can be powered from the Zone 2 output of any source component.

The 8 Ohms-per-channel impedance matched Hi-Fi outdoor system is equipped with 50 to 200 watts of power handling.

Burkhardt says Origin developed a new polyastic high-dispersion dome tweeter that “sets us apart from other garden speakers that don’t use a separate tweeter.”

Origin already has a line of landscape speakers in its Seasons collection, a premium line with “studio quality,” designed with multiple DSP settings to deliver a flat frequency response in a variety of environments.

“Seasons systems retail from $5,000 to potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Burkhardt says.

On the other hand, MSRP for the AcoustaScape System (A41SYS), including four satellites and one subwoofer, is $1700. Each additional pair of satellites is $400, so an 8.1 system would retail for $2,500.