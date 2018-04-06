Outdoor Speakers that Blend Into the Backyard

Backyards are meant to connect you with nature, and nothing looks more unnatural amid the shrubbery and landscape than a regular-style speaker. To help you integrate audio into your outdoor entertainment area in a more visually pleasing way, ION Audio has developed two wireless outdoor speakers that look nothing like speakers at all.

Tiki Sounds Speaker

Tiki Sounds, for example, resembles a tiki torch. In addition to providing 10 watts of 360-degree music, it illuminates to three different brightness levels. The speaker derives its power from the sun, thanks to a built-in solar panel that recharges the unit. The Bluetooth speaker mounts to its segmented metal pole, or it can sit on a table or be used as a hanging lantern.

It incorporates ION Audio’s ION Multi-Link technology that enables an unlimited number of speakers to be linked together wirelessly. Additional speakers can be placed up to 100 feet from the master speaker.

Solar Stone Speaker

Also using solar energy is ION Audio’s new Solar Stone Multi, which resembles, you guessed it, a stone (more like a rock really). Like the Tiki Sounds, an unlimited number of Solar Stones can be linked wirelessly together, and music can be streamed to the speaker from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

The Solar Stone is a 6-1/2 inch full-range speaker with an onboard amplifier. It is IPX4 water resistant rated (so is the Tiki Sounds speaker), so it can be safely left out in the rain.

Pricing and Other Info

Because no power cord or speaker cabling are needed, Tiki Sounds and Solar Stone can be placed anywhere in the yard and easily relocated. Should you need to do yard work, you can remove them temporarily and put them back when you’re finished.

Tiki Sounds retails for $119 a pair, and is sold singly for $69.99 each. The Solar Stone sells for $129 each. Both are available this spring/summer.