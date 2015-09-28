What Options are there for Playing Sonos on Outdoor Speakers?

This is a question we receive all the time, and one I bring up myself whenever I speak to people at Sonos? Where are the Sonos outdoor speakers?
At the moment there are none. It’s a curious issue, because Sonos is easily the most popular wireless speaker company in the world, but so far, there are no Sonos outdoor speakers. Other companies have outdoor music solutions. The Polk Omni SR2 is a wireless multiroom speaker (using DTS Play-Fi) with a rechargeable battery, so you don’t have to leave it plugged in when you’re on the back deck, but it’s not technically an outdoor speaker, don’t leave it out in the rain.
You can also use outdoor and portable Bluetooth speakers if wireless solutions are your top priority. The Soundcast Melody is an Electronic House favorite because it does a great job and producing full, deep bass and throws out a 360 degree soundfield from one portable unit. It can also cover a large area.
But if the rest of your house is all jamming to a Sonos system, then you really don’t want to settle for Bluetooth in your backyard. An easy solution is to simply carry a Sonos PLAY:1 or PLAY:3 speaker outside whenever you need one. Just understand that: 1) it’s not weatherproof (so don’t forget it); 2) it will need to be plugged into an AC outlet; 3) it will need to connect to your Sonos network, and that might be difficult through exterior walls; and finally, 4) Sonos speakers are not acoustically designed for outdoors—the openness of a backyard requires a speaker designed for such a space if you want the best sound.
The best way to use your Sonos system in your backyard is to go with a Sonos Connect: AMP and wire it to some good outdoor speakers. The Connect: AMP costs $499, and you’ll probably spend about the same amount on the outdoor speakers, plus a few more dollars on installation supplies, so this isn’t as inexpensive as a PLAY:1, but in the long run, you’ll have a better experience.
If you want to try this, here’s what you’ll need. First, the Sonos Connect:AMP, which is a 55 watt per channel stereo amplifier with Sonos connectivity built in. You could also use a Sonos Connect (not the amp version) and add a separate amp, such as this AudioControl Rialto 400(read a review here). Finally, you’ll need a pair of outdoor speakers (check out several here), an outdoor subwoofer if you want one, speaker wire rated for in-wall/outdoor/direct burial use and some caulk to fill in any gaps in holes in the wall. If your speakers will be on the ground (such as rock-style speakers), then in addition to the speaker wire rated for burial, you’ll need PVC conduit to run the wire through.
Want your music to move with you?
If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system.
Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation.Get the checklist!
Because your Sonos Connect:AMP contols are all wireless, the amp itself can be mounted pretty much anywhere in your house that’s convenient, as long as it can connect to the Sonos network and can reach an AC outlet. Placing it close to the exterior wall where you’ll be drilling the holes will save you a little wire.
Also read: Four Sonos Alternatives: What Other Wireless Speakers Are Worth Buying?
Hooking it all up is pretty simple. Mount your outdoor speakers whereever you want them (read more tips on outdoor AV here), drill a hole for the speaker wire through your wall (without drilling through any plumbing or electrical wires of course). Again, if the wires go across your yard, then use conduit to bury and protect the wires. Then connect the speaker wires to the Connect:AMP and the speakers, and caulk up any gaps in the hole you drilled. Run the Sonos setup to integrate the amp to your Sonos system, and then you’re finished.
One of the things I like best about using a Connect:AMP to power outdoor speakers is you don’t need to install an outdoor volume control. Because the system is wireless, you have smart phone control from the start, assuming that your phone or tablet can reach your Wi-Fi network while in your backyard. If that’s a problem, then an outdoor Wi-Fi access point or wireless extender can be added.
If this sounds like more work than you’re ready for, or you want help selecting outdoor speakers, you can find a professional to do the work for you here.
Until Sonos actually comes out with an outdoor speaker, this is your best solution, and in the long run, it will perform better than a little battery-powered portable speaker anyway. Enjoy.
Check out these Great Accessories for Sonos Speakers.
Comments
Paul Scheufler says
Grant,
Why not just put the Sonos amp outside and bring a pair of nice speakers outside to connect to it. No drilling required. Less work.
grant clauser says
Hi, taking your amp and a couple of speakers outside might work for occasional use, but there are a couple problems with that as a long-term solution, the number one being that the Sonos amp is not an outdoor product. Rain, pool water or spray from the hose gets on it, and you’re out $500. Also, your Sonos network might not be strong enough to reach the amp through the exterior wall. If the amp is inside, you don’t have to worry about that. Finally, if you have to take the amp and two speakers outside every time you want to listen to music, well, that seems like a lot more work to me. When you do a proper install, 30 minutes of work gives you a perfect solution for years of use. Thanks for reading.
Matt says
Yeap, the Sonos just won’t last outside, even if it’s covered well. But there are several outdoor amps available for outdoor speakers. The more expensive products are generally better. You can see some here – http://www.outeraudio.com/
Let me know if you have any questions.
Bob Clarke says
I already had a receiver that I’d bought at a thrift shop in my shed, connected to a pair of top of the line Polk outdoor speakers. When I decided to link in the SONOS system inside the house I got a SONOS bridge off of Craigslist and put it in first floor closet to extend range of system, and a Sonos Connect in the shed to connect to the receiver. I had a CR 100 controller inside the house and now I take it outside and can control the Sonos “Garden” zone from the patio. Now I’ve got controllable access to all of my stored music, and Pandora outside – well worth the investment. And no wires to run!
Philip Hawkins says
Just buy the new HEOS by Denon HEOS1 with battery pack / Bluetooth: it’s due out in summer….looks awesome !
Eric in Los Angeles says
I live in Hollywood Hills and have an all-Sonos house from the start. I put two sets of Play 3s outdoors permanently, by mounting them tightly under the eaves in my pool/patio area. In the few times of year that it’s actually rainy here, I put large ziplock bags over them, but even if it rains, they’re relatively protected. Had my electrician run dedicated AC outlets from the attic to those spots under the eaves for power — an easy day job. I used to have the Connect amp/outdoor speaker setup, but I’m finding that most of my 15-year-old amps are now dying, and I’m replacing them with Plays. Next step is I’ll hide a Sub in the teak chest that keeps pool towels dry. It has a slat bottom that will be perfect to pump out bass from an unseen outdoor location.
SuicidalLabRat says
Late last year I posted a hybrid solution in the sonos forums.
At the time, I purchased the Soundcast speaker mentioned above, to test whether it could be made to pair with a sonos system; utilysing its built in bluetuth radio to pair with an off the shelf BT tranceiver plugged into the line out on a sonos connect.
Sadly, this configuration will not work. The Bluetooth latency introduces significant echo.
I was, however, able to coax a working solution with the help of a bit more hardware.
Note: This isnt a particularly practical implementation, as it requires too much mucking about and a relatively significant upfront cost for what is, frankly, a mediocre sounding speaker. …but here it is, for posterity sake.
The required Bits:
Sonos Connect
Bluetooth APTX Low Latency capable radio – Transmitter
Bluetooth APTX Low Latency capable radio – Receiver
Amplified outdoor speaker
CSR sells APTX Low latency SoC’s and dev kits. As far as I know, Denon makes the only speaker that implements this technology, so far – the Envaya speaker.
Avantree makes a stand alone transceiver that takes a 3.5 mm audio in/out. Its called the Saturn Pro (this is the simplest to set up, and what I used for testing).
Run an RCA-to-3.5mm cable between the Sonos Connect and the SaturnPro transmitter
Run a 3.5mm cable from the SaturnPro receiver to the Soundcast speakers 3.5mm in
Pair the transceivers
Good ta’ go.
SonosConnect –>SaturnPro_Tx–>SaturnPro_Rx–>Speaker
This works. Its not perfect, but it works.
Caveats:
The transceivers need to be charged (usb) every ~7 hours of use.
The transceivers need to be paired. Not a big deal, but requires bringing them in close proximity and engaging the pairing sequence.
The transceiver is not weatherproof, however, it is a tiny device that could feasibly be placed in a ziplock bag or plastic wrap, or simply brought inside when not in use
SLR-
grant clauser says
I’m glad you found a solution that works for you.
Leo says
I just bring out my play 1 to the patio and plug it in to an external outlet. Works great, syncs in about 15 sec. Take it in when I leave.
Belize says
Pending the time Sonos releases its own Outdoor speaker, there are several other viable options one can use in its stead. Of the various kinds of outdoor speakers available, I have since come to love and trust the Rock type variants. Such as the
– Outdoor Rock Bluetooth Speaker from Ion
– Niles RS8Si Sandstone Pro Outdoor Rock Speakers
– Niles RS6 Outdoor Rock Speakers
– Klipsch AWR-650 All Weather 2-way Speaker
– SpeakerCraft Ruckus 6 Outdoor Rock Speaker
– Theatre Solutions Granite Outdoor Rock Speakers
– Earthquake Sound Granite-52 Outdoor Speaker
– Niles RS5 Speckled Granite Outdoor Rock Speaker
– Boston Acoustics VOYA RK5 Outdoor Rock Speaker
– Canyon Sandstone Bluetooth Outdoor Rock Speaker
– C2G Granite Wireless Outdoor Rock Speaker
Unconfirmed reports have it said that Sonos, are working on producing its own version of Outdoor speaker. After a huge wave of demand, from its esteemed customers.
Heather says
Does anyone know if there are Sonos outdoor speakers in the works? I would hate to spend a ton of money on some other solution only to find that Sonos puts out outdoor speakers like a month later.
George Warren says
What about Thodio .50 A-BOX? Unbox Therapy made a great review on it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhKa8ZaGgzc