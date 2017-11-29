On-wall Speakers from Klipsch are Slim and Pair Great With Flat TVs

Not everyone enjoys the look of traditional floor standing speakers, nor do they enjoy the floor space they take up. Yet, they are noted as being the best style to use if you want the best sound quality possible.

Klipsch has designed an innovative on-wall speaker that solves this problem. Their Reference Premiere Designer On-Wall speakers produce top-quality sound in a more fashionable design. These speakers’ slim form factor will pair nicely with a wall mounted flat panel television. According to Michael Buratto, Klipsch’s product manager, “We created Klipsch Reference Premiere Designer On-Wall speakers to bring the dynamics, detail, and power of our critically acclaimed Reference Premiere box speakers in slim on-wall solution – for attractive, elegant and décor-friendly performance.”

This new speaker range comes in four different models: RP-140D, RP-240D, RP-640D, and the RP-440D-SB. Each speaker is incredibly versatile, because they can be placed in any of the traditional home cinema locations (with the exception of the RP-440D-SB which is designed as a three-channel passive LCR sound bar). As a nice touch, Klipsch includes a glass base for each speaker, so you don’t have to just mount them on the wall. If you do choose to wall-mount them, though, each speaker has dual 4-way keyholes to securely fasten them to the wall. Some people enjoy the technical appearance of no grilles on speakers, but if you want a cleaner look, you can cover the drivers with a magnetic wrap-around grille to help these speakers blend in.

According to Klipsch press release, “This series incorporates the legendary acoustics, premium materials, and advanced technology as the award-winning Reference Premiere home theater speakers. Exclusive Tractrix® Horn technology improves high-frequency response and extension, while enhancing imaging and dynamics.” Throw in a titanium tweeter and Klipsch’s Cerametallic™ copper woofers, and you have a speaker which is both incredibly detailed and surprisingly efficient.

Pricing

RP-440D-SB $699.00

RP-640D $499.00

RP-240D $299.00

RP-140D $199.00