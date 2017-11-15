No Room for a Subwoofer?  JL Audio Offers an In-Wall Model

Subwoofers are commonly the hardest piece of audio equipment to fit into most rooms. If you already have floor-standing speakers, it becomes increasingly difficult to find a space for an additional subwoofer or two.

See these other small subwoofers.

It also doesn’t help that most subwoofers are often large cube shapes, cumbersome, and generally an eyesore in most spaces. These characteristics can make it a significant challenge to integrate subwoofers into an aesthetically pleasing room.

Related: How to set up a subwoofer by using your smartphone

JL Audio, however, recently released a new line of compact in-wall subwoofers that can help solve this problem. The Fathom IWS-SYS-108 and IWS-SYS-28 is an 8-inch in-wall subwoofer system that fully integrates into your walls to hide one or two subwoofers.

Each subwoofer is constructed from high quality CNC-Cut Birch Plywood, and has been designed to take up a minimum amount of space, increasing its flexibility for a variety of in-wall installation locations.

The 8-inch thin-line woofer is a brand new long-excursion design that was specifically built for the IWS-SYS-108 and IWS-SYS-208 in-wall subwoofer system. According to JL Audio, “A unique port design vents through a slot located at the perimeter of the driver mount, to enhance efficiency and low-bass output.” The only difference between the IWS-SYS-108 and IWS-SYS-208 is that one system has one subwoofer and the other has two.

Each system is powered by a rack-mountable DSP/amplifier which can produce up to 600 watts of power. The amplifier is programmed to specifically handle each model, so the 108 receives 300 watts, and the 208 receives the full 600 watts.

JL Audio’s Fathom signal processing features are built into the amplifier, which includes an “18-band digital Automatic Room Optimization (D.A.R.O) system, and a true 2-way crossover with high-pass outputs.” Each system can programmed from the amplifier using its LCD display.

JL Audio vice president of marketing, Manville Smith, notes that the “Fathom IWS systems start with a premise that our customers should not need to lower their expectations for sound quality when selecting an in-wall subwoofer solution. The IWS-108 and 208 systems combine our expertise in driver, enclosure and amplifier design to deliver on this core principle, in a compact package that is easy to integrate into any room.”

The subwoofers retail between $2,100 and $3,000