Nakamichi Unveils DTS:X Soundbar with Dual Wireless Subwoofers

Soundbars introduced homeowners to a completely new way of integrating speakers into their media rooms. Mounted below a skinny TV, they provide channels of audio up front, but sometimes getting the rear speakers and subwoofers to connect to them can be challenging—especially if you’re interested in a multi-speaker setup like DTS:X.

Nakamichi hopes to simplify matters with the introduction of two DTS:X-compatible Shockwafe soundbars. The showcase product is the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 DTS:X, a 45” soundbar system with 9.2 channels, two 10-inch wireless subwoofers, and four modular 3S rear speakers. The other model, the Shockwafe Elite 7.2 DTS:X, comes with two 8-inch wireless subwoofers and two 3S rear speakers.

Compatible with DTS:X, they both possess object-based surround capabilities for more immersiveness and flexibility in how surround sound can be experienced. The new 9.2- and 7.2-ch soundbars are now available for pre-order on www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-ultra-preorder and www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-elite-preorder (delivery in October 2017), with a retail price of $899 and $1099, respectively.

With Nakamichi’s new 7.2- and 9.2-Channel soundbar systems, home theater enthusiasts can jump right into a state-of-the-art multi-dimensional cinema experience in only a matter of minutes.

“The new Nakamichi Shockwafe soundbars are the most ambitious research and development project ever undertaken by Nakamichi,” says Nakamichi USA CEO, Rayman Cheng. “Based on sound, simplicity and price-to-performance ratio, they are arguably the most value-for-money sound bars that anyone who owns a HDTV would be interested in buying.”

Dual Wireless Subwoofers

Why two subwoofers? Action movie soundtracks often push soundbar subwoofers past their limits. Even with careful placement, a single subwoofer will not provide an optimum frequency response at all listening positions in the room. Strategically placed dual subwoofers will help deliver accurate and balanced bass across the entire space, thereby making the entire room the sweet spot.

Quad-U-Flex Modular 3S (Synchronized Surround Sound) Speakers

Out of the box, the Shockwafe Ultra Quad-U-Flex 3S Speakers are arranged into a dipole configuration: two separate enclosures that face outwards and away from each other, dispersing the surround effects away from the listener to eliminate localization effects. The enclosures can be detached and placed in the room as four individual speakers for optimal placement to deliver the Ultra 9.2’s signature surround sound to any room shape or size.

Control and Connectivity

Shockwafe Ultra supports the latest video standards including HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC), 4K Ultra HD pass through, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HDCP 2.2, connect up to 6 devices to this dream command center of your home theater via 1 HDMI ARC, 3 HDMI, 1 Optical and 1 Coaxial inputs.