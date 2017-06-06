MQA, Nugs.net Offer Hi-Res Live Concert Recordings of Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Others

Nugs.net, a website that offers live recordings of some of the music industry’s top artists, is adopting the Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) platform to bring fans exclusive live concert recordings in the highest levels of available quality.

Shows from GRAMMY Award-winning Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductees such as Metallica, Pearl Jam, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruce Springsteen are available to download in MQA, as well as acts like Phish, Gov’t Mule, Dead & Company and Widespread Panic.

MQA’s technology delivers sound quality at reference level master quality audio, which is the same level that professional mixing and mastering engineers utilize in a file that is small enough to stream or download.

Nugs.net users can download the MQA files to playback on any device, and the service offers a choice of download options that range from MP3, Lossless, DSD, and high-resolution audio, to physical CDs.

The MQA options will appear on the website as an additional option for high-resolution audio downloads, alongside existing 24 bit FLAC and ALAC formats.

“Our pursuit of the highest fidelity in our listeners’ playback experience led us to MQA,” explains Brad Serling, founder and CEO, Nugs.net. “We were intrigued when we first read about MQA and were thrilled with the results when the MQA folks first encoded some of our live recordings.”

Metallica, Bruce Springsteen Shows Celebrate Artists’ Tours

The hallmark of any great band is a group’s live show. Documenting the power of Metallica, Bruce Springsteen and other bands’ live shows, the MQA downloads available from Nugs.net allow fans to experience these bands even if they don’t get to see them in person, according to Mike Jbara, CEO of MQA.

“Nugs.net connects with true music fans like nobody else. Live recordings amplify MQA’s mission perfectly and we are very grateful for this exciting partnership,” adds Jbara.

Metallica recently kicked off the North American leg of their WorldWired tour in Baltimore, and will be continuing to tour across the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer.

Each night’s performance will be released on LiveMetallica.com, the service nugs.net has run for Metallica since 2004. Additionally, recordings of every night Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed on the River Tour from 2016 and 2017 are available now for download in MQA at Live.BruceSpringsteen.net, alongside several releases from Springsteen’s archives.

Adding to the availability of Springsteen content, the newly released 33-song epic tour finale from Helsinki in 2012 was just made available in MQA.