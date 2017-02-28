Monitor Audio Introduces Garden Speakers

Monitor Audio’s Climate Series outdoor wall-mounted speakers have been around for a while, bringing high-performing, whole-house audio to outdoor spaces. Now the British audio company has introduced its Climate Garden system. The company says its latest speaker system provides homeowners with an in-ground/above ground subwoofer/satellite speaker combination that delivers mono or stereo sound to garden spaces of any size.

Included in the Climate Garden system are the CLG-140 satellite speaker and CLG-W12 subwoofer.

The CLG-140 satellite speaker is a high-sensitivity speaker that is engineered to produce highly detailed midrange and high frequencies. It’s built to withstand a variety of environmental conditions from extreme cold to scorching heat. The satellite speaker employs a cone-shaped cast-polymer enclosure that houses a proprietary 1-inch C-CAM gold-dome tweeter that is coaxially aligned with a 4-inch MMP II midrange driver.

Monitor Audio says the satellite speaker’s horn-shaped enclosure helps the speaker to project sound into free spaces. The speaker can be spiked into the ground or it mounted to trees, walls, and other surfaces via an optional mounting bracket.

The passive CLG-W12 subwoofer features a bandpass configuration that includes a 12-inch C-CAM driver that resides in a waterproof polymer enclosure. Dealers can install the sub below or above ground, and Monitor points out that dealers can power the sub from a single amplifier that is capable of driving a 4-ohm load.

Monitor notes the sub provides 70v/100v line options to enable cabling runs over 30 feet, and configurations that require multiple subwoofers.

Elaborating on some installation options, Monitor says that setting an amplifier’s crossover at 100Hz supports the sub/satellite combination’s ability to deliver a smooth frequency response of 30Hz to 30kHz.

The outdoor sub/sat duo are complemented with Crown Amplifiers‘ CDi series of two-channel amplifiers. The CDi series includes the CDi1000, which produces 500 watts of power, and the CDi200, which produces 800 watts of power.

Retail prices:

CLG-140, $500 each

CLG-W12, $2,500 each

CLG Mount, $49 each

CLG Spike, $49 each

Crown Amp CDi1000, $1,099 each

Crown Amp CDi2000, $1,499 each