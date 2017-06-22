Media Room Magic: Conceal Your TV and Speakers with Custom Artwork

You’ve probably experienced it yourself; an inactive large flat-panel display looming darkly on a wall flanked by unsightly speaker boxes in your thoughtfully designed media room, distracting eyes from the selected room finishes, furniture, and accouterments – a veritable definition of the term “wall acne”.

Bottom line: Dark displays and bulky speaker boxes mounted to the walls do nothing to add value to a home until they are used. Yet, mounting them to the wall is the most effective way to conserve valuable floor space. Stealth Acoustics has created a unique solution that lets you keep your TV and speakers on the wall without compromising the room aesthetic.

Stealth Acoustics’ CoverArt and Image III products hide flat-panel screens behind motorized and beautifully framed printed custom images and wrap ugly wall speakers with matching printed fabric.

CoverArt can be customized to fit any size of TV, with prices ranging from $1,950 to just under $4,000. Stealth Acoustics offers artwork that you can choose or you can supply a high-resolution image to be printed on the motorized synthetic canvas. When your entertainment system is activated, CoverArt retracts the artwork to reveal the screen. When the system is turned off, the artwork automatically lowers turning the display once again into framed art, a product picture, or a family portrait.

And what about the speakers? Most on-wall speakers have exposed grills, limiting customization to painting the devices while carefully avoiding damaging delicate components exposed behind the grill. In contrast, Stealth’s Image III speakers utilize a highly-durable and patented FidelityGlass solid flat-front radiating surface allowing for speaker finish options that can be safely painted, imprinted with custom images or covered with wood veneers to perfectly match a room. Even better, one entire image can be stretched across the entire three products, from the left speaker to CoverArt on the TV and then continuing to the right speaker. The Image III solution retails for around $1,500 a pair.