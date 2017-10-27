Newest Integrated Amplifier from McIntosh Proves Size Doesn’t Always Matter

Normally, when you think of McIntosh audio, there are two things that usually come to mind – pure sound and reliability. These two traits have helped foster the legendary status this storied brand has developed over the past 68 years, but this audio nirvana comes with one caveat – size.

Anyone who has seen McIntosh products can attest that their integrated amplifiers wouldn’t be considered small by any means. In fact, most of them are over 75 pounds! This is where the MA5300 breaks from the norm. It packs McIntosh’s signature sound into a manageable size. At just 38 pounds, you can now put this McIntosh integrated amplifier in places you never could before.

The one limitation to an amplifier this size is that the MA5300 is only rated to delivery 100 Watts per channel into 8 Ohm speakers, and 160 Watts per channel into 4 Ohm speakers. While this isn’t a huge amount of power, a 100 Watts per channel is probably plenty of power for most users, unless you’re looking to power large speakers or trying to fill a very large room with sound.

One of the most recognizable features of any McIntosh amplifier are the blue watt meters. McIntosh has now introduced new dual scale blue watt meters, so users can see how much power is being produced at 8 and 4 Ohm. The power meters are a handy feature that help you make sure you’re not pushing your speakers or amplifier too hard, which could cause premature failure of your two most vital stereo components.

The MA5300 has you covered on the connectivity front. There are 6 analog and 6 digital inputs on this integrated amplifier, which will ensure that you can hook up all of your existing and/or future audio products.

McIntosh has incorporated a high performance 8-channel, 32-bit/192kHz DAC into this unit. It is running in Quad Balanced Mode, and supports high resolution digital audio signals up to DSD256 and DXD 384kHz. McIntosh calls this DAC the “DA1 Digital Audio Module” because it can be upgraded in the future. This flexibility is huge, because the biggest issue with buying any electronic product is the fact that it tends to be obsolete from the point of purchase on. McIntosh created this ingenious module that can be removed and updated as digital audio changes over time. Integrated amplifiers tend to evolve and change at a much slower pace than digital audio sources, so this feature will ensure an owner will be able to enjoy this McIntosh product for many years to come.

The MA5300 includes most of McIntosh’s signature features such as Power Guard, Sentry Monitor, Home Theater PassThru, bass and treble tone controls, Power Control, and their HXD headphone amplifier. In addition, this integrated amplifier incorporates a new control microprocessors and updated audio-grade circuit components to ensure you get the purest sound possible.

If you are short on space but don’t want to sacrifice sound quality, the MA5300 is definitely worth an audition. It sells for $5,000.