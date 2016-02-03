Mark Levinson Details â„– 519 Digital Audio Player

We’re already looking forward to the summer—and it has nothing to do with shaking off this brutally cold weather. Sometime this July, Harman’s Mark Levinson will release a brand new digital audio player.

However, the â„– 519 digital audio player isn’t just your typical media streamer. It’s actually designed to be the hub of your high-performance audio system, so it can accommodate every digital audio format out there.

That means it can play back any digital audio format from streaming music services and networked storage to CDs and high-resolution audio. Inside, the Mark Levinson â„– 519 has a high-resolution digital-to-analog converter (DAC), which can receive nine digital inputs, including USB asynchronous streaming and mass storage, Gigabit Ethernet, Balanced, Optical, and Coaxial, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth wireless featuring aptX technology. Promising high-resolution digital decoding up to 24-bit, 192kHz from PCM and double-speed DSD, the DAC also has an ESS Sabre32 Reference converter.

Other features include an integrated slot-loading CD player, an embedded Linux computer, a digital volume control, Harman’s Clari-Fi music restoration technology, and a headphone output. It also has direct access to Spotify Connect, Tidal, QOBUZ, Deezer, Rhapsody, Napster, and all sorts of web radio stations.

The â„– 519 can be operated from its the front-panel color display, the included remote, all major web browsers, the company’s iOS/Android apps, and a range of system integration connections.

“We created the Mark Levinson â„– 519 to be nothing less than the optimal digital music playback component for the way today’s listeners access their music,” said Jim Garrett, Harman’s director of marketing and product management. “The â„– 519 lets music lovers enjoy music from nearly any source experience whether it’s the latest high-resolution streaming audio format, their CD collection, or even from their mobile devices.”

The Mark Levinson â„– 519 digital audio player is expected to ship sometime in July 2016. Pricing has yet to be announced.