Looking for Big Speaker Power? Monoblock Amplifier from McIntosh Audio Delivers

McIntosh Audio has always made a statement with its products. The MC1.25KW definitely makes a bold statement with this juggernaut of an amplifier. This isn’t the first time McIntosh has made an amplifier this big, however. This model is the direct replacement for the MC1.2KW amplifier, a beast of an amplifier that could power any speaker with ease. Not one to rest on their laurels, McIntosh has fully upgraded this model.

Updates include, “a 50% increase in filter capacity that improves the performance of low end frequencies as well as increasing dynamic headroom” and “the addition of 4 McIntosh Monogrammed Heatsinks and our patented Solid Cinch speaker binding posts; an updated power transformer; heavier gauge internal wiring; upgraded circuit components; and the addition of our power management system.”

Using their famous Autoformer technology, each MC1.25KW amplifier can produce 1,200 watts of power into 2, 4, or 8 ohm speakers with an astonishingly low total harmonic distortion (THD) of 0.005%.

The MC1.25KW retains the signature look of all McIntosh products. The distinctive blue watt meter is 11 inches so you can clearly see how much power each monoblock is delivering to your speakers. You can count on the illumination of the blue watt meter to last a long time, because it now utilizes “new direct LED backlighting for improved appearance and color accuracy.”

In addition, McIntosh has recently started machining “MC” logos into the heatsinks for their amplifiers and integrated amplifiers. This is a nice touch that adds a bit of distinction to the top of their products which often tend to look a little bland on top. The MC1.25KW then goes a step further by adding aluminum trim plates on the top to add an additional touch of style.

If you’re in the market for a powerful amplifier which hasn’t forgotten about styling, then the MC1.25KW should be on the top of your list to audition. It retails for $12,500.