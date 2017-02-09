Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation


Audio

Klipsch Delivers Stylish Speakers You’ll Want to Keep Out in the Open

Mixing modern power with a bit of audio nostalgia, Klipsch’s new speakers are meant to be seen and heard.

Leave a Comment

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Klipsch Audio has introduced a few new speakers with a definite eye toward design. Two new table top speakers and pair of powered floorstanding speakers join the company’s Heritage Wireless collection. Called The Fifteens, the speakers embody a 1930s style. The floorstanding Fifteens, for example, feature a distinct wide baffle and an elegantly designed cabinet.

The newest member of the Heritage family, the Forte III, incorporates luxury materials such as real wood veneer and a lambswool grille.

The Fifteens and the Forte III, available later this year, will retail for $2,999/pair and $1,800 each, respectively.

Other new products from Klipsch include:

Heritage headphones incorporate Klipsch’s first semi-open headphone design and are crafted from machined metal, milled wood, and hand-selected full grain cow hide. $349-$999

R-25PF powered floorstanding speakers feature an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA, and USB audio inputs. $999/pair

Reference subwoofers can be controlled by the Klipsch LowControl app for iPhone and Android. The app allows you to in-room tune the subwoofer performance for a customized listening experience. The sub tuning includes volume, phase, high pass, and EQ customization. $749-$1,099

The Powergate Max joins Klipsch’s Stream Wireless Multi-Room ecosystem. It features real wood, a 180-watt digital amplifier with 192kHz/24-bit ESS DAC, and is turntable ready. $999

Looking to Add Smart Technology to Your Home?

Home automation has come a long way. Today, there are solutions available almost everywhere. Need help turning your home into a “smart” home. Find an installer near you.

Find an installer near you

Want your music to move with you?

If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at lmontgomery@ehpub.com

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *