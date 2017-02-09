Klipsch Delivers Stylish Speakers You’ll Want to Keep Out in the Open

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Klipsch Audio has introduced a few new speakers with a definite eye toward design. Two new table top speakers and pair of powered floorstanding speakers join the company’s Heritage Wireless collection. Called The Fifteens, the speakers embody a 1930s style. The floorstanding Fifteens, for example, feature a distinct wide baffle and an elegantly designed cabinet.
The newest member of the Heritage family, the Forte III, incorporates luxury materials such as real wood veneer and a lambswool grille.
The Fifteens and the Forte III, available later this year, will retail for $2,999/pair and $1,800 each, respectively.
Other new products from Klipsch include:
Heritage headphones incorporate Klipsch’s first semi-open headphone design and are crafted from machined metal, milled wood, and hand-selected full grain cow hide. $349-$999
R-25PF powered floorstanding speakers feature an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA, and USB audio inputs. $999/pair
Reference subwoofers can be controlled by the Klipsch LowControl app for iPhone and Android. The app allows you to in-room tune the subwoofer performance for a customized listening experience. The sub tuning includes volume, phase, high pass, and EQ customization. $749-$1,099
The Powergate Max joins Klipsch’s Stream Wireless Multi-Room ecosystem. It features real wood, a 180-watt digital amplifier with 192kHz/24-bit ESS DAC, and is turntable ready. $999
