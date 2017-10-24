KEF and Spotify Connect: A Match Made in Heaven

When KEF launched the LS50 wireless speakers, it helped move traditional speaker design to a new level. It broke away from the traditional stereo setup by incorporating all the necessary stereo equipment (Digital-to-Analog converter, wireless streamer, preamp, and amplifier) into the speakers. It was clever integration of all the essential parts. No longer did you need a large stereo rack to hold multiple stereo components. All you needed was your phone, tablet, or computer to send audio to the LS50 speakers.

It also saved space and simplified a home audio setup. There was just one thing missing: Spotify.

Now KEF has gone one step further and added Spotify Connect to these speakers. The ability to link these speakers to Spotify’s music service literally opens up a world of music. Currently there are over 30 million songs available on Spotify. No matter what your music preference, there is music you can enjoy through the cloud.

It used to be that the one caveat of streaming music via your phone, tablet, or PC was that when any alerts or calls came in to your device, your music was interrupted. Spotify Connect has solved this issue. The speakers themselves now become the streamer when they are synced with your phone, tablet, or laptop computer.

This takes the demand off of your devices and gives you the freedom to use them for other tasks without interrupting the music. In addition, this also helps reduce the power demand on your device since the task of streaming is taking over by the LS50 speakers. This feature is available immediately. All you need to do is update the speaker’s firmware and the KEF LS50 Wireless App. To update the speakers firmware visit http://international.kef.com/product-support If you want to learn more about Spotify Connect visit their website www.spotify.com/us/connect