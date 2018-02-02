Electronic House

Just in Time for the Super Bowl: DTS Play-Fi Supports TV Audio Streaming

Software update allows real-time audio streaming from select DTS Play-Fi enabled products to all DTS Play-Fi speakers throughout the home

Super Bowl

You’re up for snacks, a bathroom break or just a change of scenery during the Super Bowl, and you don’t want to miss any of the action. DTS offers an easy way to always hear the commentary, via a feature than enables whole-home TV audio streaming. The capability can be found in select sound bars and all-in-one speakers, which through a free software update lets you broadcast audio from any connected source, such as a TV, to other DTS Play-Fi speakers in the home.

The new whole-home TV audio feature synchronizes speakers to each other and to the video source, creating lip-synch accurate multi-room playback without an echo. The update is currently available for the following DTS Play-Fi-enabled products:

 

  • Klipsch Gate receiver
  • Klipsch PowerGate amplifier
  • Klipsch RSB-8 sound bar
  • Klipsch RSB-14 sound bar
  • Klipsch RW-1 speaker
  • Klipsch The Capitol Three speaker
  • Klipsch The Three speaker
  • McIntosh MB50 streaming audio player
  • Onkyo Smart Speaker G3
  • Paradigm PW LINK pre-amplifier
  • Phorus PS10 speaker
  • Pioneer Elite Smart Speaker F4
  • Polk S6 speaker

 

“We are excited to add whole-home TV audio streaming to the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem, allowing consumers to broadcast audio from their TV to other speakers without an echo or compromised video synchronization,” says Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi, at Xperi. “Whether you’re hosting a big game watch party, or just listening to your favorite show while cooking, DTS Play-Fi provides a no-compromise whole-home experience for TV listening. Additional DTS Play-Fi partners will incorporate the technology into their DTS Play-Fi enabled products this year, giving consumers even more flexibility when selecting their home theater products.”

 

DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming on any supported product from the world’s most popular music services including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Juke, KKBox, Napster, Pandora, Qobuz, QQ Music, SiriusXM, Spotify and TIDAL, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries. In addition, DTS Play-Fi features advance streaming functionality like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, and audio/video synchronization.

 

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Fusion Research, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, THIEL Audio and Wren Sound.

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

