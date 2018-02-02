Just in Time for the Super Bowl: DTS Play-Fi Supports TV Audio Streaming

You’re up for snacks, a bathroom break or just a change of scenery during the Super Bowl, and you don’t want to miss any of the action. DTS offers an easy way to always hear the commentary, via a feature than enables whole-home TV audio streaming. The capability can be found in select sound bars and all-in-one speakers, which through a free software update lets you broadcast audio from any connected source, such as a TV, to other DTS Play-Fi speakers in the home.

The new whole-home TV audio feature synchronizes speakers to each other and to the video source, creating lip-synch accurate multi-room playback without an echo. The update is currently available for the following DTS Play-Fi-enabled products:

Klipsch Gate receiver

Klipsch PowerGate amplifier

Klipsch RSB-8 sound bar

Klipsch RSB-14 sound bar

Klipsch RW-1 speaker

Klipsch The Capitol Three speaker

Klipsch The Three speaker

McIntosh MB50 streaming audio player

Onkyo Smart Speaker G3

Paradigm PW LINK pre-amplifier

Phorus PS10 speaker

Pioneer Elite Smart Speaker F4

Polk S6 speaker

“We are excited to add whole-home TV audio streaming to the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem, allowing consumers to broadcast audio from their TV to other speakers without an echo or compromised video synchronization,” says Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi, at Xperi. “Whether you’re hosting a big game watch party, or just listening to your favorite show while cooking, DTS Play-Fi provides a no-compromise whole-home experience for TV listening. Additional DTS Play-Fi partners will incorporate the technology into their DTS Play-Fi enabled products this year, giving consumers even more flexibility when selecting their home theater products.”

DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming on any supported product from the world’s most popular music services including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Juke, KKBox, Napster, Pandora, Qobuz, QQ Music, SiriusXM, Spotify and TIDAL, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries. In addition, DTS Play-Fi features advance streaming functionality like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, and audio/video synchronization.

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Fusion Research, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, THIEL Audio and Wren Sound.