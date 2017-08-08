ITZ Audio Ceiling Speakers Disguised as Pendant Lights

New to the U.S. market, ITZ Audio offers a choice of indoor/outdoor speakers, in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, support accessories and a selection of pendant-style ceiling speakers. The latest solutions in its audio line are the PD6E and PD6 pendant speakers. Resembling pendant lights, they blend in nicely with the home décor while delivering smooth audio.

ITZ Audio says its new pendant speakers offer superb sound quality even in homes with high ceilings, and produce wide dispersion patterns to help fill large spaces and create systems that cover rooms in sound.

ITZ Audio PD6E Pendant Ceiling Speaker

The PD6E speaker features a two-way design that employs a 6.5-inch polypropylene cone with rubber surround, and a 1-inch silk dome tweeter.

The company says the PD6E offers a transformer for compatibility with 100-volt/70-volt systems, as well as traditional 16-ohm and 8-ohm audio systems.

According to ITZ Audio, the PD6E pendant speaker is rated to produce a frequency response of 70Hz to 20kHz, and it says the speaker has a rated sensitivity of 86dB. Other specifications for the speaker include a 16 ohm impedance rating, and a power handling rating of 5 to 40 watts.

ITZ Audio PD6 Pendant Ceiling Speaker

Designed similarly to the PD6E, the PD6 distinguishes itself through its plastic safety enclosure and wide dispersion characteristics.

ITZ Audio notes that the PD6 is engineered to deliver consistent coverage throughout listening areas. It’s also designed to be easy to install. The installation process includes the use of a kit that allows the speaker to be hung and clamped without any tools or screws to adjust its height.

Some of the other features built into the PD6 include ceramic speaker terminals that are designed for high-temperature installation environments, and a two-way design that also includes a 6.5-inch polypropylene woofer and 1-inch silk dome tweeter.

Like the PD6E, the PD6 is also a 16-ohm speaker with a 70/100-volt transformer that is rated to produce a frequency response of 70Hz to 20kHz.