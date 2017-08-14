Introduced on Kickstarter: ZVOX SB380 SoundBar Now Available for $299

A soundbar that started out on a Kickstarter fundraising campaign in June is now available from ZVOX. The SB380 soundbar features a special technology call AccuVoice, which improves the intelligibility of dialogue—important when watching discussion-heavy movies.The $299 is housed in an aluminum comprising three high-performance speakers and a built-in powered subwoofer – no external sub is required.

Similar to ZVOX’s popular SB400, the company says the SB380 achieves its significantly more affordable price point by featuring a smaller digital amplifier, one less input, as well as cutting back on features such as Bluetooth streaming.

“While looking for ways to cut costs on our critically acclaimed Sound Bar system without negatively impacting performance, we surveyed our customers and found that Bluetooth has become an unnecessary feature for most home theater users,” says ZVOX CEO Tom Hannaher. “With Spotify and Pandora apps built into many TVs, streaming devices and Blu-ray players, there is no longer a demand for music streaming from phones to TV sound systems. By eliminating Bluetooth and using a smaller but highly efficient digital amp, we were able to curb our costs.”

ZVOX introduced the SB380 soundbar via a Kickstarter campaign in June, 2017. Funds raised will be used to promote the new soundbar as part of a direct-to-consumer marketing campaign. The SB380 is now available direct from the ZVOX.com web site as well as through Amazon.com. Consumers buying through either web site are allowed to use ZVOX’s 60-day home trial to evaluate the product – and can return it for a refund if not satisfied.

ZVOX SB380 Soundbar Specifications

Dimensions: 35.5″ w x 5.7″ h x 3.3″ d

Weight: 9.8 pounds.

Amplifier: 45 Watts.

Frequency range: 45 Hz – 20 kHz.

4″ subwoofer uses a high-mass long-throw design in a ported enclosure.

Three 2″ main speaker drivers use a long-throw design to create remarkably wide range, accurate sound.

Ideal for televisions from 37” to 65”

Includes AccuVoice dialogue boost, PhaseCue virtual surround and Output Leveling.

Can be programmed by user to respond to any IR remote control.

One year limited parts and labor warranty.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price: $299.99