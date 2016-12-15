Integra DSX-3 Receiver Tucks into Tight Spaces

Sometimes, the more technology and features that are packed into a product, the larger physically that product becomes. Integra recognized that tech-laden shouldn’t equate to space glutton when developing its new slim-footprint receiver, the 6.1-channel DSX-3 A/V receiver. Standing three inches tall and weighing less than nine pounds, it can be tucked into tight quarters yet deliver all the great processing power you’d expect from a top-caliber A/V receiver.
Integra’s new DSX-3 A/V receiver is capable of playing Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound formats, and it incorporates a choice of wireless audio technologies, including Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, FireConnect, and Wi-Fi to support the streaming of popular audio services like TIDAL, Pandora, and Spotify.
Rated to produce 80 watts into 4 ohms, the receiver utilizes 32-bit/384kHz Asahi Dasei DACs, as well as four HDMI inputs that support Ultra HD 4K, along with HDR, 4:4:4 chroma subsampling; the BT.2020 color space, and HDCP 2.2 copyright protection.
In addition, the receiver also upscales 1080p to 4K, and it includes a USB input to support high-resolution audio equipment, as well as connections to allow for the playback of SACD via HDMI.
The DSX-3 also features installer-friendly options such as bi-directional Ethernet control, rear-panel IR inputs, dealer settings that store and recall functions, and options for auto equalization through Integra’s AccuEQ EQ suite.
