iHome Introduces Voice-Controlled Color-Changing Bluetooth Speakers

iHome proves that there’s no better time to invest in a portable outdoor speaker than in the summertime. The company has added a line of speakers to its portfolio that incorporates some of the hottest smart home technologies today: voice control, Bluetooth, and colored lighting effects.

Engineered to withstand outdoor elements, including water, the new iHome speaker models feature the Melody personal music assistant from Speak Music that lets you control your music with the push of a button you’re your own voice – while leaving phones tucked or packed away.

iHome’s latest speaker products include the following models:

iBT10 ($69.99) Splashproof Color Changing Stereo Rechargeable Lantern Speaker with Speakerphone Stream music wirelessly from a Bluetooth-enabled device. Works with free Melody personal music assistant app to play music from Spotify, iHeartRadio and more. Enjoy your music without missing a call thanks to the built-in speakerphone. The iBT10 features five lantern modes, including emergency blinker. Wireless stereo capability lets you connect two lanterns for real stereo (second lantern not included). Also boasts color changing modes. Operates on an internal rechargeable battery (up to 20 hours with only audio, up to five hours at moderate volume with lantern light on) charges via an included USB charging cable. Aux-in jack to play audio from any device equipped with a headphone jack.

iBT91 ($99.99) Splashproof Color Changing Bluetooth Rechargeable Lantern Speaker with USB Power Bank The iBT91 streams music wirelessly from your Bluetooth-enabled device and you can enjoy your tunes without missing a call. Works with free Melody voice powered music assistant app to play music from iHeart Radio, Spotify and more. The speaker comes with four lantern modes including emergency blinker. Wireless Stereo capability lets you connect two lanterns for real stereo (second lantern not included). Color changing mode can be controlled via free app. Operates on an internal rechargeable battery for up to 13 hours and charges via included USB charging cable. Also includes a 1 Amp USB power bank to charge mobile devices. The aux-in jack enables playing audio from any device equipped with a headphone jack.

iBT371 ($39.99) Weather Tough Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Speakerphone Featuring a rugged, versatile design, the iBT371 is a Bluetooth-enabled waterproof, floatable wireless system with built-in speakerphone. IP67-certified water- and sand-proof plus military spec rated shockproof. Includes color changing accent lighting modes and lets you stream wireless digital audio via Bluetooth from your Bluetooth-enabled devices. Works with free Melody voice powered personal music assistant app to play music from Spotify, iHeartRadio and more. Built-in mic and digital voice echo cancellation makes using the speakerphone easy. Operates on internal rechargeable battery for approximately eight hours of audio, charges via USB charging port (USB cable included).

iBT372 ($69.99) Weather Tough Portable Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker With Speaker Phone and Accent Lighting The iHome iBT372 is a waterproof portable Bluetooth stereo speaker system with speakerphone – including audio caller ID with Apple devices running iOS 10 or later — that connects to a Bluetooth device for wireless audio playback. IP67-certified water- and sand-proof plus military spec rated shockproof cabinet. Works with free Melody voice powered personal music assistant app to play music from Spotify, iHeartRadio and more. Accent lighting with five color changing modes with multiple colors at the same time can be engaged. Rechargeable lithium ion battery let you enjoy music anywhere (USB charging cable included) for up to eight hours. Also includes an aux-in jack to listen to any audio source.

iBT77 ($49.99) Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Speakerphone and Splashproof Fabric Enjoy Bluetooth wireless audio streaming from your Bluetooth-enabled device, or direct audio via the aux-in jack (cable not included). A passive subwoofer delivers enhanced bass. The iBT77 works with free Melody voice powered music assistant app to play music from iHeartRadio, Spotify and more. iP65-rated water resistant and dustproof. Slip resistant fabric offers superior grip in wet conditions. Wireless stereo capability to link with another iBT77 speaker (sold separately) for real stereo sound. Built-in mic, digital voice echo cancellation and answer/end controls make speaker phone use a pleasure. Operates on internal rechargeable battery (up to 16 hours) and charges via an included USB charging cable. Also comes with a convenient carry strap.