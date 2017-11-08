How to Stop Your Surround-Sound Speakers from Vibrating

You just put together your dream home theater system. Check out the best home theaters of 2017

You spared no expense and bought top-of-the-line audio equipment to ensure that you would get the best sound quality. You were meticulous in all aspects, but did you take into account the impact your speakers and subwoofer are having on the sound quality? If not, don’t worry. Most people forget to take into account the effects of vibration, but the good news is that it’s relatively simple to reduce or prevent microphonics from ever affecting your audio components.

The vibrations from your speakers and subwoofer can cause a phenomenon known as microphonics. The Merriam-Webster defines microphonics as, “noises in a loudspeaker caused by mechanical shock or vibration of the electronic components.” The louder you listen to music and movies, the more amplified this effect can be in your audio electronics. The audio circuitry in your components can be highly sensitive to these vibrations, and the microphonic noise you hear through your speakers is very subtle. Although this form of distortion is very quiet, it can take away from the realism that a good stereo or home theater surround sound system can create. It does this by masking subtle nuances of a song or movie soundtrack.

Step 1: Decouple Speakers from the Floor

The first step to reducing vibrations from reaching your audio components is by decoupling your loudspeakers and subwoofer from the floor. Most quality loudspeakers and speaker stands include steel spikes you can install under them. If you install these spikes and put metal discs or pucks under each spike it will help reduce the loudspeaker vibrations from reaching the floor, which could, in turn, reach your audio components.

A good way to reduce subwoofer vibrations is by placing your subwoofer onto a sturdy platform. This platform can be as simple as a dense piece of tile or could be something more complex such as a specially designed subwoofer stand that helps isolate it from vibrating the floor.

Step 2: Apply Absorption Materials

The second step is to place some form of absorption device or material under your audio components. Rubber is a great material to use under each foot, because it will greatly reduce the chances of vibrations impacting it. And that’s it! Two easy steps are all it takes to eliminate the quality issues caused by vibrations.

By following the steps above you’re helping to ensure that your audio components will be operating at their best, and that external vibrations don’t take away from your audio experience. There are a ton of specially designed products to choose from to help reduce vibrations in your stereo system and home theater. Below is a short list of highly recommend vibration control products to get you started.

Vibrapod Company Vibrapods – $25.00 each www.vibrapod.com

Aurelex SubDude-II Subwoofer Platform – $59.99 www.auralex.com

Ginkgo Audio Regular Cloud 10 Platform – $399.00 www.ginkgoaudio.com