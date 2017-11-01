How to Set Up a Subwoofer by Using Your Smartphone

There are many things to consider when placing a new subwoofer into your home theater or stereo system. You need to think about where to put it, what volume level to set it at, what to set the Low-Pass Filter (Hz) to, and even what phase to use (0°,90°,180°,270°) to make sure your main speakers are working together in rhythm with your subwoofer.

All of this may sound quite daunting, but subwoofer manufacturers have been perfecting subwoofer integration software for nearly 10 years. Automatic calibration software ranges from using advanced computer generated test tones to measure your listening area, to a much more user-friendly version like the one developed by Bowers and Wilkins.

Most consumers aren’t audio experts, and even people who know a quite a bit about acoustic theory and have expertise in speaker setup can have a difficult time dialing in a subwoofer to sound its best. With this in mind, Bowers and Wilkins developed an ingenious way to make subwoofer installation much easier and user-friendly. By using their iOS and Android app, you can figure out how to get the best sonic performance from their subwoofers. This sophisticated yet simple software can be used to fine-tune their DB Series subwoofers. All of this is done is by linking your phone to the speaker via a Bluetooth connection.

Once connected, the app offers a whole host of configuration options, but they’re put together in what I would refer to as an “Apple-esque” manner. Meaning, the user interface is relatively simple and intuitive. Bowers and Wilkins prides itself on ease of use in any product they manufacture, and this app is no different. The first thing you will see when you launch the app is the subwoofers homepage. This page provides general information about what settings are currently being used.

The real genius of this app is the Room Equalization feature. You place your smartphone on top of the subwoofer with the bottom portion (where the microphone is usually located) facing one of the drivers. The subwoofer will then play a test tone to calibrate your phone. Now you have a mobile test device that you can place in different areas of your listening room to fine-tune the subwoofer. After a room is calibrated, the app provides you with details about what frequencies for which it will need to compensate. No room is perfect, so it’s common for these types of calibration software to apply subtle subwoofer acoustic changes to make your room sound better and ensure it receives the best bass performance possible.

What was once a tedious task is made simple by using clever engineering and technology you already own. Bowers and Wilkins has successfully made it much easy for consumers to get the best out of their DB Series subwoofers.

Fun Feature for Bowers and Wilkins Owners – If you own any of the 800 Series Bowers and Wilkins speakers and plan to use a DB Series subwoofers to supplement your speakers’ bass performance during stereo listening, these subs have you covered. They have been tuned to sync their bass performance exactly to your model. All you need to do is pick your model, and you’re good to go. This is a nice touch, and takes all the work out of trying to sync your speakers and subwoofer together during stereo playback.