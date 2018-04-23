HEOS Soundbar Controlled by Amazon Alexa Voice Commands

Adding to its selection of wireless multiroom audio products, the new Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Soundbar provides users with a host of features for both home theaters and whole-house audio setups. One of the most exciting capabilities of the soundbar is its compatibility with Amazon Alexa. This gives users the ability to use voice commands to adjust volume, change tracks, and access music streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, and others.

“The HEOS HomeCinema HS2 not only provides outstanding sound for any TV, it also increases the efficacy of the HEOS network, which is currently the most fully featured IoT audio platform in the industry,” says Nick Murrells, technical category, HEOS.

“In combining Denon’s legendary audio prowess with whole-house audio capabilities, Amazon Alexa and the latest entertainment technologies, the HomeCinema HS2 is an easy choice for consumers who prize great sound, flexibility and ease-of-use.”

As a wireless whole-house audio zone, the soundbar offers homeowners access to a variety of music streaming services, including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, TIDAL and more.

The soundbar also provides access to music stored on a network, allowing users to listen to their favorite tracks stored locally.

HEOS HomeCinema HS2 Soundbar Decodes Surround Sound

The HS2 supports Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound decoding.

Internally, the unit incorporates two Class D bi-amplified midrange drivers and dual tweeters that are controlled by a 400MHz floating-point digital signal processing (DSP) engine.

The soundbar’s DSPs support several listening modes, including “Movie Mode,” which enhances certain movie scenes, and “Music Mode,” which widens the soundstage.

HEOS Sounbar Comes with a Subwoofer

Additionally, a companion wireless subwoofer employs a pair of 5 1/4-inch subwoofers to help augment the soundstage. The subwoofer can be placed horizontally or vertically to help it blend into a variety of home environments.

The HS2 wireless soundbar also incorporates a choice of optical or HDMI inputs and outputs to provide system installation flexibility.

On top of its Amazon Alexa voice control capabilities, the HS2 soundbar also provides IP control capabilities, and control/automation system integration from companies such as Control4, Crestron, RTI, URC, and Elan Home Systems.

Pricing and Availability

The HEOS HomeCinema HS2 is available at Amazon.com, Crutchfield.com, Magnolia AV online and top audio specialists nationwide, and retails for $799.