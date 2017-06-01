“Groundbreaking” Outdoor Speakers Rise from the Beneath the Earth

It’s been a few years since we published news about the C SEED outdoor TV. Now the company has developed a companion outdoor sound system that like the enormous LED TV lifts into viewing position from beneath the ground.

C SEED teamed up with L-Acoustics to engineer the “groundbreaking” outdoor speaker arrangement. The C SEED 125 speakers, which retail for about $54,000 a pair, rise out of the ground at the touch of a button to complement the C SEED 201 screen’s sculptural style.

The passive speakers can comprise a 2.0 stereo setup or 9.1 surround-sound system. The C SEED 125 name refers to 125 decibel peak sound pressure, so you can be assured that you’ll have no problem hearing the movie dialog even during noisy backyard party. But even at very conservative volumes, the C SEED 125 system provides sound projection at angles wide enough to cover large terraces and gardens. L-Acoustics coaxial technology reproduces the entire frequency range to render the finest nuances of a violin solo, the rich texture of a great movie soundtrack or a screaming guitar riff.

C SEED also offers a subwoofer that sinks into the ground and lifts up on command. It retails for $23,000.

The C SEED 125 system is available in black or white at selected premium retailers around the world.