Electronic House

Main navigation


Audio

“Groundbreaking” Outdoor Speakers Rise from the Beneath the Earth

For about $54,000, C SEED 125 retractable outdoor speakers bring backyard listening to a whole new level.

Leave a Comment

outdoor speakers

It’s been a few years since we published news about the C SEED outdoor TV. Now the company has developed a companion outdoor sound system that like the enormous LED TV lifts into viewing position from beneath the ground.

C SEED teamed up with L-Acoustics to engineer the “groundbreaking” outdoor speaker arrangement. The C SEED 125 speakers, which retail for about $54,000 a pair, rise out of the ground at the touch of a button to complement the C SEED 201 screen’s sculptural style.

The passive speakers can comprise a 2.0 stereo setup or 9.1 surround-sound system. The C SEED 125 name refers to 125 decibel peak sound pressure, so you can be assured that you’ll have no problem hearing the movie dialog even during noisy backyard party. But even at very conservative volumes, the C SEED 125 system provides sound projection at angles wide enough to cover large terraces and gardens. L-Acoustics coaxial technology reproduces the entire frequency range to render the finest nuances of a violin solo, the rich texture of a great movie soundtrack or a screaming guitar riff.

C SEED also offers a subwoofer that sinks into the ground and lifts up on command. It retails for $23,000.
The C SEED 125 system is available in black or white at selected premium retailers around the world.

Want your music to move with you?

If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *