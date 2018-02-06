Google Home Gets Smarter with New Wake-Up Feature

Waking up is hard to do, but with a new feature introduced recently by Google, you might find easing into your morning routine is much more pleasant. Rather than sounding an annoying alarm, Google Home is able to wake you up to your favorite music. All you need to do it tell it what you want to hear and when you want the smart speaker to play it, and you’re set.

How the Wake-Up Feature Works

Setting the music alarm on Google Home is easy. All you have to do is say “Hey Google, set an alarm for 6 AM that plays [insert favorite musician]” to the Assistant on Google Home (or your other Assistant-enabled speakers) and you can set an alarm and wake up to your favorite song, playlist or radio station.

Other New Google Home Features

Google Assistant can already help you learn about actors or play a TV show when you query it, and now it can help you keep up with the TV shows you’re into right now. Just say “Hey Google, what channel airs Shameless” or “Hey Google, when does Shamless air next.” So that you don’t forget when your favorite show is on, you can set a reminder so you never miss it, ‘Hey Google, remind me to watch Riverdale every Wednesday at 8 PM.” And when it’s time to tune in, it’s easy with voice casting and YouTube TV. Just say “Hey Google, watch Shameless.”

Google Home Chills with Netflix

If you’re a Netflix fan, you can sync Google Assistant and Google Home to your Netflix account to get to the shows you like quickly and easily. Thanks to Voice Match on the Assistant, you can just say, “Hey Google, play Stranger Things on Netflix” and it will pick up right where you left off. Your family members can do the same.