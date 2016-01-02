Four Sonos Alternatives: What Other Wireless Speakers Are Worth Buying?

Here we are in 2016, 14 years since the Sonos brand launched, and but with a thousand other audio brands on the market, Sonos is still the leading maker of wireless speakers. Why’s that?
Well, for starters, the Sonos products are very good (this editor has them in several rooms of his house). They set up simply (after a 2014 software update they don’t even require the Sonos Bridge to work), work easily and sound good.
But competition is a good thing. It makes companies work harder to create better, more innovative and (sometimes) less expensive products. For a few years Sonos didn’t really have much in the way of competition (unless you count Bluetooth wireless speakers, which aren’t really in the same category). Now there’s competition all over the place, some from major speakers brands, and some from companies you may not have heard of before now.
Check out the Top 10 Bluetooth Speakers here.
When looking at these Sonos alternatives, it’s important to consider the whys and hows of how the products differ from Sonos. Some distinquish themselves by their capabilities (BlueSound, for instance, offers a hard-drive vault that rips CDs), by their wireless technologies, by their audio performance (or perceived audio performance), and by their design. Picking the system that’s right for you depends on matching your needs with the features of the product. While Sonos might be the company all theses other products get compared too, there’s no one product or brand that’s right for every user, which again, is why we have competition.
How Smart Technologies Help Sell Homes Faster and for More Money
The guide outlines the specific technologies Baby Boomers, GenXers or Millennials are looking for when they plan to sell or buy a home, and exactly how to find and hire a professional to install the technology.
Download this guide to learn the best technologies to have in a home.Get the Guide!
One big distinguing feature of Sonos is the music choice you get. Last time I looked, the Sonos app offered about 35 different internet streaming music services. Most of the other products here offer 5 to 10. Does that difference really matter? That depends. If you only use Spotify and Pandora, then those other 30 or so services don’t matter to you. If you use a paid service (like Spotify or Sirius XM) then you’re going to be more likely to focus your listening on that anyway (otherwise, why pay?), so the Slacker or Songza (my current favorite) feature won’t matter. If on the other hand, you like to try new things, a lot, then a large number of music options will be meaningful.
All of the wireless speakers and audio systems discussed here are controlled by apps which provide volume control, track selection, room or zone selection and music streaming service options. Unless noted, they all are compatible with both iOS and Android.
Let’s check out these alternatives to Sonos wireless speakers and audio system.
BlueSound by Lenbook
The Bluesound wireless audio system comes from the Lenbook company, which also makes PSB speakers and NAD components. The system was heavily influenced by Paul Barton, founder of PSB speakers and an expert speaker designer. In the Bluesound family there’s one integrated wireless speaker called the Pulse, plus there’s a wireless amp called the Power Node (for connecting your own speakers to) and a wireless component (the Node) that connects to your stereo (or home theater) amp. Bluesound also offers the Vault, which is a hard drive based server that can rip your CDs and make them available on your network for other Bluesound components. One feature that makes the whole system stand out is its support for 24-bit/192kHz high-resolution audio. Bluesound doesn’t support nearly as many music streaming services as Sonos, but the 11 it does support include Tidal and Deezer, which offer lossless audio. Bluesound streams music over your own WiFi network, whereas Sonos creates its own WiFi network. More about Bluesound here.
Definitive Technologies Wireless Audio System
It’s not a very creative name, but the Definitive Technologies wireless audio system looks elagent and is designed with the venerable speaker company’s high performance standards. The speakers and wireless amps use the DTS Play-Fi system which sends music from your smart phone or tablet to the speakers via WiFi, which makes is more like AirPlay than Bluetooth, but with Play-Fi you can play music on multiple speakers, not just one (but you can’t send different music to different speakers from one smart phone). A benefit of Play-Fi is that you’re not stuck with one company—multiple companies make Play-Fi speakers and products, and they all work together. Also, you’re not restricted by streaming services. Any music app you can download to your phone will be able to play on this system. More info here.
The Samsung Shape wireless speaker system is very similar to the Sonos family. The Samsung WiFi speakers are similarly priced as Sonos as well. One thing that makes the Shape system stand out is that it will also work with a selection of Samsung home theater systems, Blu-ray players and TVs, bringing all those products into the home audio ecosystem. The latest addition to the Shape Wireless Audio-Multiroom lineup also happens to be the smallest. The new Shape $199 M3 speaker (WAM350) can work on its own, as well as with the Shape M5 and M7 Wireless Speakers, the HW-H750 Soundbar, the HT-H6500WM and HT-H7730WM home theater systems, and the BD-H6500 Blu-ray player. More info here. Also available on Amazon.
The Denon HEOS family includes three wireless speakers, a wireless amp and a component (the Link) to connect to your own audio receiver. Each one can deliver music in any room, all without wires. The speakers operate on dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi, in conjunction with the DenonController app. The HEOS speakers include MaxxAudio by Waves digital signal processing (DSP). HEOS can be used with a variety of digital selections, from streaming online services and smart devices to connected PCs, Macs and NAS drives. At the moment only six streaming services are on the HEOS app: Spotify, Rhapsody, TuneIn, and Pandora, iHeart and SiriusXM. HEOS uses your WiFi network and doesn’t require a network bridge, though a wireless extender is available if your home needs it. More info here. Also available on Amazon.
Check out these affordable audiophile speakers here.
This article was originally published on February 23, 2015 and updated on January 2, 2016.
Home technology is always moving, always improving, always promising to provide ease and convenience to our lives. Can you benefit from smart home technology?
Answer the following questions to determine if your home is a good candidate.Download checklist
Comments
Jason Brown says
How about CasaTunes matched with just about any AirPlay speakers you want?
grant clauser says
Hi Jason, yes, CaseTunes is a great system. For this article I was focusing on products that were primarily based around integrated speakers, and were self-install. I’ll follow up with another article on installed wireless audio systems.
Maila says
We’ve long needed a Sonos for the TV. Kaladiscape was / is the csolest there has ever been. Sonos has a lot of cash from investors and presumably the business is going well and profitable so I’m surprised that they haven’t purchased boxee or roku, or done something with video streaming before. At this point, I don’t see how the home theater audio market has much room for innovation. The innovation needs to come from the Theater aka Video side of the equation. Still a major opportunity there for someone.
SarahC says
Sonos is the most frustrating system! I do not think we have ever got ours working properly. Our TV is crying out for a non-Sonos system that works any of the above will do (as long as it works!) and our Sonos will be re-booted into the bin!
Jason says
But what about Sonos alternatives not for wireless audio, but for a system to control and play your music through your own (high end) system? I *hate* using my cel phone or iPad as the controller for like 10 reasons. And Sonos no longer manufactures the controller. Are there any alternatives that have some sort of wireless remote controller?
David says
I use Logitech Media Server through my high end system and on lesser systems throughout my house. You’d have to use a smartphone as a controller though. Not sure why you don’t like to do that — I have several old smartphone lying around — why not just use an old phone as a dedicated controller?
Alyson says
All I want is a small high quality speaker to play my music on either my current smartphone (Note 5) or has an Aux in option to play music from my ipod mini. I am confused about what one gets – if music quality is priority (next to affordable). I read that Bluetooth speakers downgrade the sound quality, somewhat. I just tried using a basic Aux cable hooked to my phone and Sony X55 Bluetooth speaker – and it sounded horrible. The Bluetooth connection was much better. But I don’t know if I want to keep this Bluetooth speaker I have. I don’t understand what the semi-affordable options are? I just need one high quality speaker. Can you advise me? Thanks Much, Alyson.
Antoine Abeille says
Hi
I’m looking for a system that would also let me plug in my turntable for wireless streaming in other rooms.
I know Sonos sells add ons but at $500 I’m hoping that there is a cheaper option?
Thanks!
MIke Souter says
My main issue with Sonos (and why I’m researching alternatives) is their library size limit, and arrogance in refusing to deal with that. I have Sonos throughout my house, but am increasingly frustrated with an inability to play newly purchased music. The reason being that I have exceeded the library size Sonos deems appropriate. I’m a fifty-something who has loved music all my life – all kinds of music – and so yes, I have thousands of CD’s, and now digital downloads. Why should I have to choose between having nostalgia trips, new music, or restrict the range of my tastes, simply because Sonos was not forward thinking enough…? (and don’t get me started on what this does to audiobooks…)
So as soon as I see a good competitor that mirrors their technical performance (which *was* good) – then I’m gone. Because they didn’t keep up….